RMR Group (RMR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, RMR Group (RMR) reported revenue of $222.93 million, down 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $236.35 million, representing a surprise of -5.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RMR Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Management services : $44.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

Revenues- Reimbursable compensation and benefits : $15.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Revenues- Total reimbursable costs : $177.10 million compared to the $181.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Revenues- Other reimbursable expenses : $158.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $172.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

Revenues- Total management and advisory services revenues : $45.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.58 million.

Revenues- Advisory services: $1.15 million versus $1.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

Story continues

View all Key Company Metrics for RMR Group here>>>



Shares of RMR Group have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research