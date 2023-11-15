Advertisement
RMR Group (RMR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended September 2023, RMR Group (RMR) reported revenue of $222.93 million, down 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $236.35 million, representing a surprise of -5.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RMR Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Management services: $44.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

  • Revenues- Reimbursable compensation and benefits: $15.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

  • Revenues- Total reimbursable costs: $177.10 million compared to the $181.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Other reimbursable expenses: $158.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $172.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

  • Revenues- Total management and advisory services revenues: $45.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.58 million.

  • Revenues- Advisory services: $1.15 million versus $1.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for RMR Group here>>>

Shares of RMR Group have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

