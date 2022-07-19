U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.75
    +33.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,255.00
    +208.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,010.25
    +103.25 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.50
    +17.70 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.03
    -1.57 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.40
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0259
    +0.0108 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.66
    +0.43 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    +0.0068 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4650
    -0.6570 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,995.47
    -193.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.85
    +24.66 (+5.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.71
    +15.47 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

RNA Analysis Market Will Reach $14,909.8 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2030, the RNA analysis market will reach $14,909.8 million, growing from a value of $4,833.4 million in the year 2021 at a rate of over 13%. The increase in the demand for tailored medicine, surge in the investments by governments for biotech, omics, and pharma research and development, expansion in the application area of RNA sequencing, and development of new transcriptomics products are pushing the global market.

P&amp;S Intelligence Logo
P&S Intelligence Logo

Transcriptomics consumables have the highest demand in the RNA analysis market, and this trend will keep going in the near future because of the increasing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector, in addition to the rising government investment for research in life sciences. For example, in March 2022, the Canadian government provided aid of about $14 million for mobilizing genomics through 10 downstream research and development projects.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/rna-analysis-transcriptomics-market/report-sample

Next-generation sequencing is one of the most-widely used techniques for transcriptomics, and it had an over 30% share in the RNA analysis market in 2021. The development in precision medicine and the surge in the count of research studies that involve RNA sequencing, because of its advantages over traditional technologies, is driving the demand for the NGS process. Essentially, the growing use of RNA sequencing in agricultural and cancer research is driving the growth of the market.

Transcriptomics is mainly used in drug discovery & development due to the arrival of RNA-based therapeutics. RNA-based drugs are being explored for difficult-to-treat ailments and those that are currently incurable, including rare genetic diseases, AIDS, cancer, and diabetes. For instance, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has teamed up with xFOREST Therapeutics Co. Ltd. for creating RNA structure-targeted drugs for numerous ailments.

In 2021, the RNA analysis market share of North America was nearly 40%, with the U.S. being the market leader and Canada set to experience the faster growth in the coming years. This is because of the promising government strategies for pharmaceutical R&D, surge in healthcare expenditure, high chronic disease prevalence, and improvement in the access to advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the majority of the biopharma and pharma companies are headquartered here, particularly in the U.S.

Browse detailed report on RNA Analysis Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast Report 2030

The MEA and LATAM regions will also grow considerably, because of the rising occurrence of genetic ailments and the absence of appropriate treatments in the region. In LATAM, Brazil has an over 50% market share, and Mexico will have a significant growth rate. In the MEA, South Africa has a high possibility of market advance because of the immense unmet need for treatments for numerous diseases.

RNA Analysis Market Report Coverage

By Product

  • Consumables

  • Instruments

  • Software

By Technology

  • Next-Generation Sequencing

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction

  • Microarray

  • Mass Cytometry

By Application

  • Drug Discovery and Development

  • Diagnostics

  • Cell Biology

  • Single Cell Analysis

  • Gene Expression

By End-User

  • Academic and Research Institutions

  • Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Regional Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

DNA Extraction Kit Market Share and Growth Analysis, 2030

Generic Drugs Market Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, and Revenue Estimation Through 2030

Particle Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact: 

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rna-analysis-market-will-reach-14-909-8-million-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301588857.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • BRENT Analysis: Saudi Arabia Rejects Biden Request, Eyes on Nord Stream

    Brent crude recaptured the major resistance level of $100 after falling down to levels near $95 lowest since March this year.

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Apple faces class-action lawsuit over Apple Pay

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks downs the class-action lawsuit against Apple alleging obstruction of competition from third-party e-commerce platforms and transaction fees.

  • Halliburton profit jumps about 41% on strong drilling demand

    Global crude prices, which were up over 6% in the quarter, have lingered above $100 a barrel in recent months, mainly boosted by western sanctions on Russia, the second-largest crude exporter in the world, following its invasion of Ukraine. The rally in prices and supply concerns have invited calls from the Biden administration for oil and gas producers to spend the profit windfall on raising output.

  • Gazprom Declares Force Majeure on Some European Gas Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC declared force majeure on several European natural-gas buyers, a move that may signal it intends to keep supplies capped, reinforcing Russia’s grip on the region’s energy.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Russian gas giant -- which had a

  • Oil Stocks Rise As These Field Service Giants Prepare To Report Earnings

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Natural-Gas Stocks Are Beating Oil Names. Here’s Why.

    Natural-gas prices have been rising quickly recently. On Monday, natural-gas futures were up 6.3% to $7.46 per million British Thermal Units.

  • FTSE 100 and European stocks swing into green despite UK jobs numbers surprise

    Equities in Europe taking a hit after Wall Street suffered on Monday following a report that Apple is planning to slow hiring.

  • Guyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza

    For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains. Already locked into contracts with oil firms that have been criticized for being too one-sided, Guyana had hopes of setting up a state-run oil company to manage the next development phase and conduct its own seismic surveys of unexplored fields - all with the aim of securing the best possible return.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapUS House Speaker

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • Cryptoverse: Holding your breath for a bitcoin bounce

    Bitcoin's slide since May, swamped by economic angst, has knocked it below its 200-week moving average, at around $22,600, as well as its 200-day moving average around $35,500. Valkyrie Investments, for one, says its research is pointing to an upside move - but that it isn't clear when. "Historically we've accumulated (around the 200-week average) for three to six months," said Josh Olszewicz, Valkyrie's head of research, referring to a period of sideways trading before a price break upwards.

  • Some older workers are being welcomed back to the workforce

    Tad Greener’s career and expertise was mostly related to electric and natural gas utilities. Toward the end of 2019 he unexpectedly found himself subject to a “reduction in workplace” at the university where he worked at the time.

  • GE Aviation to change name ahead of General Electric split

    Evendale-based GE Aviation will change its name when its parent company General Electric splits into three publicly traded companies.

  • Germany rejects Russian rationale for gas supply cuts, while Gazprom declares force majuere on some buyers

    German politicians have dismissed Russia's technical explanation for last month's reduction in gas flowing through Nord Stream 1,

  • China corruption: Executive who oversaw main semiconductor industry fund under investigation

    The former chief executive at the company that manages China's main semiconductor industry investment fund has been put under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country's top anti-corruption watchdog. The investigation of Lu Jun, who stepped down as head of investment firm Sino IC Capital in late 2020, was announced by the CCDI in a post on its website last Friday. CCDI, the highest internal control institution of China's Communist Party, did not mentio

  • Tesla’s Chinese Battery Maker Is Scoping Out Factory Sites in Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, is considering at least two locations in Mexico for a manufacturing plant to potentially supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Pl

  • 3M Earplugs Fight Stems From Self-Made Legal Battle

    A patent-infringement lawsuit filed against a smaller competitor led to an old memo and now possibly billions of dollars in liabilities.