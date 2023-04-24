RNA Therapeutics Markets, 2035 - Technical and Financial Perspective on How the Opportunity in this Domain is Likely to Evolve

Company Logo

Investor Series-Opportunities in RNA Therapeutics Market

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investor Series: Opportunities in RNA Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Investor Series: Opportunities in RNA Therapeutics Marketreport provides detailed information on the RNA therapeutics market, covering the various types of RNA therapeutics, including RNAi therapies, RNA aptamers, and mRNA therapies and mRNA vaccines. It offers a technical and financial perspective on how the opportunity in this domain is likely to evolve, in terms of future business success, till 2035.

RNA therapies have emerged as a promising treatment modality, with the potential to target and alter genes, modulate protein function and broaden the range of druggable targets, thereby, paving way for new avenues in disease diagnosis and treatment. Foreseeing these opportunities, numerous start-ups have been established in the last few years, indicating the growing interest in this sector.

Owing to the rising demand for better therapeutic options and increasing adoption rate of such therapies, the investment focus for RNA therapeutics has increased significantly. In fact, since 2011, a total of over USD 16 billion was raised by RNA-based drug developers to advance their pipeline candidates.

It is worth highlighting that, amongst the RNA therapeutics investors, majority of the investments have been led by mRNA vaccines investors and mRNA therapeutics investors. This is followed by RNAi therapeutics investors and RNA aptamers investors. Driven by the rise in government initiatives for early commercialization of pipeline therapeutics and active involvement of RNA therapeutics investors, we anticipate a variety of novel RNA based therapeutics to be developed, presenting lucrative investment opportunities for both short- and long-term investors.

Scope of the Report

The information in this report has been presented across multiple deliverables, featuring MS Excel sheets (some of which include interactive elements) and a MS PowerPoint deck, which summarizes the key takeaways from the project and insights drawn from the curated data.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An introduction to RNA therapeutics, highlighting information on products that have either been marketed / are under development. In addition, the report highlights prominent barriers to the development and success of RNA therapies, and the opinions of representatives from key stakeholder companies involved in this domain.

A detailed analysis of RNA therapeutics focused companies that were established post-2007, featuring key insights on the observed trends related to the basic company parameters, such as year of establishment, location of headquarters, company size and type of venture.

An assessment of the various products, offered by innovator companies engaged in this domain, based on number of products and type of product. Based on the aforementioned insights, we have developed a quantitative perspective on the relative health (based on basic company details, product portfolio, financing activity, estimated revenues and profits) of different innovator companies, using a proprietary scoring criterion, which was informed via secondary research.

An informed perspective on the value proposition of companies captured in the report based on multiple relevant aspects, namely therapy-related aspect, developer-related aspect, technology-related aspect, and patient-related aspect.

A company competitiveness analysis, highlighting a quantitative basis for comparing the strengths / contributions of various industry stakeholders that are involved in the development of RNA therapeutics. It is worth mentioning that this analysis is based on the insights generated from the abovementioned relative health indexing and value proposition analysis.

A detailed analysis of the funding and investment activity that has taken place in this domain, since 2011. It also includes category-wise financing trends, describing the relative maturity (in terms of number of funding instances and total capital raised) of innovator companies mentioned in the report. Further, it features a list of leading investors in RNA therapeutics market, based on their participation in financing activity in this industry segment.

A proprietary analysis defining a basis for estimating the relative valuation of private companies, among the innovators discussed in this report. The value statements generated under this analytical framework were based on information gathered via secondary research, for a sample set of companies. Key inferences drawn from the sample set were then extrapolated to generate the likely valuation estimates for all companies in the dataset.

An elaborate review of the overall RNA therapeutics market from a financial perspective, including detailed fundamental (insights from the balance sheet and key financial ratios) and technical analysis (insights from historical and recent stock price variations as well as analysis using popular stock performance indicators) of financial data of the publicly listed companies within the innovators landscape dataset.

Elaborate profiles of the prominent public ventures engaged in the development of RNA therapeutics, featuring a brief overview of the company, details on its management team, insights generated from its balance sheet (if available), information on product portfolio, a section on recent developments and key financial details (including company investment highlights, company fundamental and company technical analysis).

A case study on the assessment of business risks, based on some of the major risk categories that are usually discussed in the industry, namely operations-related risks, business-related risks, financial / asset-related risks, product / technology-related risks, and industry specific risks and other risks (social, economic, environmental and political risks).

A detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely evolution of the RNA therapeutics market in the short to mid-term and long term, over the period 2023-2035. Further the year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of therapy (miRNA therapies, siRNA therapies, mRNA therapies, mRNA vaccines and RNA aptamers), therapeutic area (infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, oncological disorders, genetic disorders, and other disorders), route of administration (intramuscular, intravenous, intranasal and other routes of administration and key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

A case study where investors have exited various RNA therapeutics-related ventures, offering insights on returns on investment received (based on availability of data). Leveraging the abovementioned details, the report offers an informed opinion on the future outlook for investors in the RNA therapeutics market.

A key acquisition targets analysis, based on the insights generated during the course of this study, highlighting some of the promising early-to-mid stage business ventures that are likely to be acquired / merged.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key advantages offered by RNA therapies and vaccines?

Which drugs are being evaluated across early and late stages of pipeline?

Which are the key therapeutic areas targeted by RNA therapeutics

What type of therapies that are being offered by the innovator companies?

What are the key value propositions offered by players engaged in the RNA therapeutics domain?

What is the relative competitiveness of different players engaged in the development of RNA therapeutics?

Who are the key investors that are actively supporting the development and commercialization of RNA therapeutics?

What are the anticipated fundamental and technical trends of financial data of publicly listed companies within the innovator landscape?

Who are the potential acquisition targets for investors in the RNA therapeutics domain?

What are the major risks for investors seeking to tap into the RNA therapeutics domain?

What is the estimated return on investments received by the investors?

How is the current and future market opportunity related to RNA therapeutics likely to be distributed across key market segments?

