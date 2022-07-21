U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

RNA Therapies in Oncology Analysis 2022: Coverage of 127 Companies Plus Partners Developing 274 RNA Therapy Drugs with 182 in Active Development Across 122 Different Targets

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA Therapies in Oncology: Analytical Tool" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

RNA Therapies in Oncology: Analytical Tool is the must have handbook for any business developer, BI/CI operative or clinical developer who needs to be on top of this hot and fast moving area of oncology. This unique product is truly the only tool of its kind and is designed to give you a competitive edge in your RNA therapy drug surveillance and intelligence, allowing you to power your decision making and advance your own interests.

RNA therapies, such as miRNA, RNAi & siRNA, is an emerging class of biopharmaceutical that has immense potential in cancer medicine. Critical to the field, recent developments in delivery technologies such nanoparticle carriers and conjugation strategies have allowed RNA therapeutics to enter clinical trials in the treatment of cancer.

Your RNA Therapies in Oncology: Analytical Tool covers more than 127 companies plus partners who are today developing 274 RNA therapy drugs where of 182 are in active development in cancer across 122 different targets. Any data and/or analysis from the Analytical Tool is yours to keep and data/graphs/tables can be easily exported into Excel/PDF and various graphic formats for mixing with your own proprietary information.

For 20 years we have supported better decision making across the oncology drug development industry. Your RNA Therapies in Oncology: Analytical Tool is based on two decades of proven methodology and transforms your computer's desktop into a high capacity workbench within your area of choice. Even before launching this tool you have already eliminated the hundreds of hours of work needed to discover, process and piece together the thousands of sources that our team of oncology dedicated and highly experienced contents specialists have done on your behalf.

Let our expertise work for you

With a simple point and click interface you can navigate the environment of current development, drill down into specific areas such as ongoing combination trials, biomarker analysis, selected scientific abstracts etc. and generate drug profiles, drug target profiles and company profiles (including Business Development & Licensing contacts). Any analysis generated by you is packed with presentation-ready graphs and tables to use in your reports and presentations.

Your key to access development at the world-leading cancer meetings

The RNA Therapies in Oncology: Analytical Tool is continuously updated according to twelve of the world's most influential meetings in oncology (AACR, ASCO, ASGCT, ASH, CMIT, EHA, EORTC-NCI-AACR, ESMO, SITC and BIO (International, Europe and Asia). If you are not able to attend any of the conference(s) in person, this Analytical Tool ensures that you are not missing out on the important take home messages you need to know about.

Run combination therapy analysis like no other

The RNA Therapies in Oncology: Analytical Tool delivers comprehensive combination therapy analysis, allowing you to analyze combination therapies from multiple perspectives; from a single drug to virtually any cross section of oncology drugs of interest.

Unparalleled biomarker surveillance

We also provide an outstanding oncology clinical biomarker surveillance & analysis, highlighting clinical phenotyping and patient stratification in trials. This analysis is based on our monitoring of the presence and usage of more than 1,000 biomarkers across tens of thousands of cancer clinical trials.

Support and inspiration at your finger-tips

You also have access to a great selection of How-to Training Videos showing best practice approaches to aspects such as competitive pipeline analysis right through to many real world case examples put forward by other users of our Analytical Tools.

A tool to grow with and keep you informed

Unlike a static report which just represents a particular snapshot in time, all of the Analytical Tools come with one year of online access to twice-weekly updates in both contents and features, pipeline alerts and online support etc. You can choose to renew your access to these updates and support on a yearly basis or go over to our industry leading full service platform covering all oncology drug development, 1stOncology.

Keeping you "In the know"

Simply put, our mission is to fuel your knowledge of oncology, to make you the first to know about very early technologies and startups, emerging clinical trial results, drug approvals and the ever-changing competitive landscape.

RNA Therapies in Oncology: Analytical Tool achieves this by continuously scanning development in RNA therapy and reporting:

  • Deals & Collaborations

  • New technologies/drugs (emerging from patents, grants, abstracts (see Conference Coverage) etc.)

  • Funding/Grants/IPOs

  • Filings & Approvals

  • Latest Clinical Trial Development & Results

  • Newly launched clinical trials

  • Conference Coverage of the world's twelve leading meetings in oncology*

  • Quarterly & Annual Reporting

This puts you in control of most, if not all, day-to-day developments in your field while also benefiting from one of the most comprehensive commercial pipeline review & competitive assessment tools available on the market today!

Identify, prioritize, and lead scientific assessment of oncology opportunities and competition by multiple factors such as:

  • Emerging Technologies

  • Target Novelty

  • Recent Funding

  • Early & Late Stage Pipeline

  • Biomarker/Companion Diagnostic Development (featured below)

  • Entered Deals & Alliances

  • Conference surveillance of world leading cancer meetings (featured below)

  • Combination Therapy Choices (featured below)

  • Outcome of Clinical Trials

  • Indication Selection & Expansion Choices

  • Drug Repositioning Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/soi9cd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rna-therapies-in-oncology-analysis-2022-coverage-of-127-companies-plus-partners-developing-274-rna-therapy-drugs-with-182-in-active-development-across-122-different-targets-301590947.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

