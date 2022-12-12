U.S. markets closed

RNAi Technology Global Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.1%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNAi Technology Market, By Application, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
RNA based therapeutics have garnered significant attention in recent years due to its potential to treat a variety of disease such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, TB, AIDS, as well as rare and genetic disorders. RNAi also has the potential to treat viral diseases such as those caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV). Moreover, RNAi is now being used in biological and biomedical research to study the effect of blocking expression of a given gene.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in focus on RNAi therapeutic development, rise in number of applications in molecular diagnostics, frequent approvals of RNAi therapeutics, and the outbreak of COVID-19 are major factors expected to drive growth of the global RNAi technology market over the forecast period.

For instance, in June 2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AMVUTTRA, an RNAi therapeutic administered via subcutaneous injection once every three months for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. Moreover, in August 2018, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' Onpattro, an RNAi therapeutic for individuals with a rare and deadly genetic disorder called hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the global RNAi technology market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year.

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

  • It profiles key players in the global RNAi technology market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., Arcturus Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA), Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Silence Therapeutics PLC, QIAGEN, SBI Biotech Co. Ltd., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

  • The global RNAi technology market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global RNAi technology market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global RNAi Technology Market, By Application:

  • Drug Discovery and Development

  • Therapeutics

Global RNAi Technology Market, By Geography:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • South America

Company Profiles:

  • QIAGEN

  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

  • Arcturus Therapeutics

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA)

  • Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

  • Silence Therapeutics PLC

  • SBI Biotech Co. Ltd.

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global RNAi Technology Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global RNAi Technology Market, By Application, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global RNAi Technology Market, By Geography, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4bb2n

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rnai-technology-global-market-to-reach-3-5-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-10-1-301700635.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

