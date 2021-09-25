U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.27 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,678.54
    -1,664.97 (-3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

RNAO calls for the government to shift its focus back to protecting Ontarians through vaccination

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - At a time when long-term care (LTC) residents are still being infected and dying from COVID-19 because of unvaccinated health-care workers, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) says the provincial government's announcement Friday should have been about mandatory vaccination for all health-care workers. Instead, it was about raising capacity limits for sporting events.

LTC homes across Ontario have faced the brunt of the pandemic with 3,826 residents who have died as of Sept. 24. "This shameful legacy of bad policy – especially during the first and second waves – cannot repeat in this fourth wave given that vaccines are abundantly and readily available for all eligible Ontarians," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO's CEO.

The government took an important step by implementing vaccine certificates. Now, it must ensure a consistent province-wide government directive for mandatory vaccination for all health-care workers and education staff. "These same workers must show proof of vaccine to enter a gym or a restaurant. Yet that same requirement to be fully vaccinated does not apply in all health settings, nor does it apply in our schools, colleges and universities. This is nonsensical," adds Grinspun.

RNAO calls on Premier Ford and Ministers Christine Elliott, Rod Phillips, Stephen Lecce and Jill Dunlop, to immediately implement government-led mandatory vaccination of all health-care workers and all education staff in Ontario. "It is an essential public health measure to help us in our fight against COVID-19 and a critical tool to protect people needing health care and to protect students given the highly transmissible Delta variant," says RNAO President Morgan Hoffarth.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/24/c2021.html

Recommended Stories

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Warn

    The COVID-19 pandemic is changing. In one corner, the highly effective vaccines. In the other corner, the highly contagious Delta variant. The tug of war has led scientists to discover that some people are at higher risk of contracting Delta, and some common ways people catch COVID haven't really changed. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID. 1 Being Unvaccinated The COVID vaccines are still very p

  • Why hasn’t Florida followed through with special marijuana license for a Black farmer?

    It’s been a long four years for Florida’s Black farmers.

  • The 'theoretical' downside of COVID boosters

    The 'theoretical' downside of COVID boosters

  • Keep on Buying Cassava Stock, Says Analyst Following Positive Clinical Data

    The markets have been volatile recently, but the fluctuations have been nothing like those exhibited by Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock. After a mercurial ascent throughout the year’s first half, since the end of July, shares have lost 55% of their value. The stock’s rise and fall has been entirely based on the events surrounding simufilam - the company’s prospective treatment for the notoriously difficult-to-treat Alzheimer’ disease (AD). Earlier in the year, the data from an ongoing open-label s

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Biotech Stock Can Triple Your Money

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is close to earning approval for a new depression drug that could generate billions in annual revenues. Unfortunately, the proposed action date for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant approval already came and went. Consensus price targets suggest Axsome Therapeutics' stock price could rise 197% if most investors begin seeing the company in the same light as the investment-bank analysts who follow it closely.

  • Medical ethicists criticize doctors refusing to treat the unvaccinated

    As the Delta variant of COVID-19 rips across the country, a growing number of health care professionals have taken an extreme stance that they claim will slow the spread: They say they will no longer treat the unvaccinated. While the basic premise of their decision may be legal, much of the medical profession is guided by ethics, and many experts disagree with the reasoning behind this decision.

  • Dear unvaccinated: Bye! And don’t let the door hit you in the . . . well, you know | Opinion

    “If you want to leave, take good care, hope you make a lot of nice friends out there”

  • Big Pharma Isn’t Done Rolling Out Covid Treatments

    Oral antiviral treatments for Covid-19 could give a public health boost and generate blockbuster sales for the drug industry.

  • CDC guidance exacerbates confusion over COVID-19 boosters

    The past month has been fraught with debate over who should be allowed to get boosters, and the messaging changed with each new step causing confusion among experts.

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Rose 15% Today

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) -- the biotech company responsible for Alzheimer's drug candidate simufilam -- are up 15% as of Thursday's market close after the company released interim data from a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to management, data from the first 50 patients to receive treatment, who had mild to moderate Alzheimer's, showed improved cognition scores after 12 months. The fireworks started after law firm Labaton Sucharow filed a citizen petition with the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Medicine’s Golden Age Is Dawning. 10 Ways to Invest.

    Our 2021 healthcare roundtable highlights the technologies and treatments changing the face of medicine, and the companies that could benefit.

  • CDC Overrules Its Own Panel: It's Now 'Open Season' For Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Boosters

    The CDC overruled its own panel Friday, endorsing booster shots for elderly and otherwise vulnerable adults. But vaccine stocks dipped.

  • Biogen’s Aduhelm Struggles Don’t Hurt Lilly’s Outlook, Says Analyst

    Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's therapy, donanemab, still has a “transformational growth opportunity,” despite Biogen's embattled rollout of Aduhelm, says J.P. Morgan Christ Schott.

  • Why BioNTech Thrashed the Market on Thursday

    With its latest ruling on the biotech's coronavirus vaccine, the FDA boosts the investment case for the stock.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns of "Terrible" New Death Rate

    The coronavirus is not stopping, as deaths rack up at the rate of an average of 2,000 daily in America alone. This is why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. He spoke on CNN, and with The Washington Post and Boston Globe issuing advice about how to stay safe given the "more transmissible" Delta variant. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your hea

  • GlycoMimetics' Lead Candidate Data Published In An Online Journal

    GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) has announced that efficacy and safety data from a Phase 1/2 study of uproleselan were published online in the journal BLOOD. In the manuscript, scientists highlighted an analysis of minimal residual disease (MRD). The paper's lead author noted that "the combination of uproleselan with a standard salvage regimen of mitoxantrone, etoposide and cytarabine (MEC) demonstrated a substantial improvement in response rate and survival compared to chemotherapy alone." The

  • WHO recommends Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

    Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday after the World Health Organization recommended its monoclonal antibody as a treatment for COVID-19. The global body says the combination treatment can be used in COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of severe disease as well as in severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients who have not yet developed antibodies. The therapy has generated $3.5 billion in revenue in the first half of 2021. "WHO also calls for

  • Half of unvaccinated workers say they'd rather quit than get a shot – but real-world data suggest few are following through

    Forceful words don't always result in strong action. AP Photo/Damian DovarganesAre workplace vaccine mandates prompting some employees to quit rather than get a shot? A hospital in Lowville, New York, for example, had to shut down its maternity ward when dozens of staffers left their jobs rather than get vaccinated. At least 125 employees at Indiana University Health resigned after refusing to take the vaccine. And several surveys have shown that as many as half of unvaccinated workers insist th

  • Mental health advocate says letter writing saved her from taking her own life: ‘I always thought it would be better for everyone if I disappeared’

    Diana Chao shares how writing letters to strangers helped her to gain a new perspective about mental health,

  • Vaccines: 'We forgot how bad these diseases are,' doctor explains

    Unvaccinated Americans are still driving a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in various parts of the country, and one doctor believes that the country needs to appreciate the power of vaccines throughout histo