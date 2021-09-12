U.S. markets closed

RNAO and OMA condemn anti-vaccine protests outside hospitals

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The professional associations representing Ontario's nurses and doctors strongly condemn the protests that are making it difficult for patients and health-care workers to get in and out of hospitals where they work or receive care.

Ontario Medical Association Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)
Ontario Medical Association Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)

Most people who go to hospitals go there because they have to. They are sick. They need urgent, emergency or lifesaving care. They are having cancer treatment, surgeries or diagnostic tests. Some are getting ready to give birth while many others are being treated for COVID-19. These are places where professionals are using the latest evidence and science to carry out the work they were educated to do and eager to deliver.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) are calling for safe zones around hospitals and other health settings where patients seek the care they need and where health-care professionals work.

We respect democracy and the rights of people to protest but these must not be held anywhere where they block entry and exit to health-care facilities, especially access for emergency vehicles or patients seeking emergency care. The RNAO and OMA also say charges must be pressed against anyone engaging in harassment, aggression or hate speech, if these protests take place.

Nurses, doctors and other health-care workers have been working around the clock on the front lines of the pandemic for 18 months helping to keep our communities safe. These COVID-19 heroes need the resources and supports to continue the battle – now in the thick of a fourth wave. They cannot and must not be distracted, or worse, discouraged by protests at the doorsteps of their workplaces.

We know that vaccines work. This is why we are also reinforcing our urgent call for mandatory vaccination for all health-care workers and all educators unless they have a medical exemption; as well as our full support for vaccine certificates. Getting 90 per cent of eligible Ontarians fully vaccinated is how we are going to emerge from this pandemic, the two associations say.

About the OMA
The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000 plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

About the RNAO
The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

RNAO (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)
RNAO (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/12/c0826.html

