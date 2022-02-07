U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

RNR Tire Express Announces the Appointment of Three New Executives to National Team

·3 min read

Top Tire and Wheel Retailer Deepens and Diversifies Company Leadership

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In starting the year off on the right foot, RNR Tire Express, the nation's premiere tire and wheel franchise retailer, officially announced the appointment of three new executives to the brands national leadership team. These include the promotions of Tracy Cintron to the role of Franchise Director and Candace Lovett to National Marketing Director, as well as the recent addition of Susan Vice to serve as the company's new Financial Controller.

(PRNewsfoto/RNR Tire Express)
(PRNewsfoto/RNR Tire Express)

Cintron, who had previously served as Franchise Coordinator for RNR, will continue helping franchisees in their store development efforts and will begin playing a more central role in their onboarding, training and overall success. Lovett, who's moved up from her previous role as Marketing Manager for RNR, will oversee strategic planning and initiatives for the company's 160+ locations nationwide, lead the national marketing team and work to expand the size and scope of all marketing efforts. As for Vice, her position with the franchisor puts her in control of the daily operations of the accounting department and the financial well-being of the company.

All three have varying levels of experience with franchising. Cintron spent seven years working as a Franchise Coordinator for various brands before joining the team at RNR in 2018. Vice has spent the majority of her professional career in a leadership role within some of the nation's largest restaurant groups. During that time, she worked. As for Lovett, before joining the RNR team in 2019, she had an extensive background in marketing, event planning and merchandising.

"RNR has been serving American communities for over 22 years now. And throughout that time, we've demonstrated an understanding of the importance and value of investing in the right people and the right positions to create a winning formula," said Adam Sutton, President of RNR Tire Express. "Adding these three extraordinary women to our leadership team is one such investment that will help prepare us for the rapid growth ahead and help ensure our franchise's future success."

All three directors share in the company's vision of expanding the RNR footprint in the coming years, both within existing territories and new one's that the brand will break ground in as more franchisees are welcomed in to the RNR family.

With more than 160 franchise locations operating in 26 states, brand recognition is at an all-time high, in no small part due to RNR's customer-centric, flexible, lease-to-own payment options. This investment into the RNR executive team capitalizes on that recognition, providing a springboard that will bring consistent system-wide growth, while giving current and future franchisees unparalleled support. Ultimately helping them to serve more communities and offer safe, quality tires to more people than any year prior.

For more information on RNR Tire Express and its consumer offerings, visit www.RNRtires.com.

About RNR Tire Express:
RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with convenient, no credit hassle payment plans designed to fit each customer's unique budgets. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 160 locations in 26 states. Earlier this year, the brand was ranked in Franchise Times' Top 200+ list and recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 175 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 ranking. RNR Tire Express seeks qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information on RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com, 937-545-9812

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rnr-tire-express-announces-the-appointment-of-three-new-executives-to-national-team-301476705.html

SOURCE RNR Tire Express

