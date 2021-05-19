U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,102.47
    -25.36 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,812.86
    -247.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,235.07
    -68.57 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.11
    -31.76 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.45
    -2.04 (-3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.60
    +13.60 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    28.03
    -0.30 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2220
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4160
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8340
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,231.66
    -3,247.93 (-7.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.32
    -48.15 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Ro acquires Modern Fertility in a deal north of $225 million

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Ro, a digital elective care and telemedicine provider last valued at $5 billion, announced today that it has acquired Modern Fertility, a reproductive health company founded in 2017. Axios estimates it sold for $225 million in a majority-stock deal. TechCrunch has learned that the deal was "north" of $225 milliion.

Ro, also founded in 2017, has spent the past few years growing its business to be far more than its launched purpose: a solution for men with erectile dysfunction. It has since expanded into women’s health, smoking cessation, and treats over 20 conditions, including sexual health but also into weight loss and allergies. The acquisition of a business that focuses on women’s health will likely fit squarely into Rory, Ro’s women’s healthcare business that focuses on online visits, contact-free delivery and “healthcare without the waiting rooms.”

With the acquisition, Ro said that it is adding fertility testing and reproductive health to its women’s health suite of services, a product that has grown 300% last year in revenue. Similarly, in Q1 2021, Modern Fertility grew about 300% in revenue compared to the year prior. Modern Fertility co-founders Afton Vechery and Carly Leahy will lead that vertical for Ro.

Modern Fertility is offering a comprehensive fertility test for women who hope to be moms someday

Beyond the fact that this is one of the biggest exits for a women’s health company with a focus on reproductive disorders, today’s acquisition is important because it’s another step in a healthcare system that is built on an entirely “cash-pay, no insurance” model. Since inception, Ro has bet that the future of healthcare can be built on out-of-pocket expenses, and that consumers are willing to pay directly to access a doctor instead of going through the hurdles of traditional insurance. That, of course, comes with missing out on the currently insured, which is still a large subset of Americans.

However, if the deal goes as planned, Modern Fertility entering the Ro umbrella might make the overall business have yet another pitch to consumers to use its service. Consumers are lazy, and if you can give them one place to get all their services -- maybe even starting with fertility -- it becomes a stickier and stickier operation. Other companies such as Everlywell and Future Family have similarly proven the market out there for comprehensive fertility solutions.

Plus, you can see how today’s deal jibes well with Ro’s December 2020 acquisition of Workpath. Workpath is an in-home care API that allows Ro to create a vertically integrated primary care platform, so it can send professionals to a patient’s home or conduct diagnostic tests.

Should startups build or buy telehealth infrastructure?

As far as acquisitions go for Ro, while last year was a broad bet on how to bring care services to others, this year is a new, niche bet on which care services will be most important to consumers going forward. Since Ro has raised nearly $900 million in venture capital raised to date, expect more in the M&A front as the months roll on by.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflify snags YC alum FeaturePeek to add design review capabilities

    Netlify, the startup that's bringing a micro services approach to building websites, announced today that it has acquired YC alum FeaturePeek. With FeaturePeek, the company gets a major upgrade in its design review capability. While Netlify has had a previewing capability called Deploy Previews in the platform since 2016, it lacked a good way for reviewers to discuss and comment on the design.

  • Bitcoin Is Beating 98% Of Warren Buffett's Stocks

    Warren Buffett makes little secret of his lack of love for Bitcoin. But the cryptocurrency is outperforming just about all of his Warren Buffett stocks and the S&P 500.

  • South braces for more severe weather

    Authorities are investigating at least four deaths in Louisiana that are possibly tied to the storm. Flash flooding completely submerged cars in some parts of the South.

  • Golf-Spieth ready for fifth shot at career Grand Slam

    Winning the PGA Championship would be a career-defining moment for most of the players competing this week but Jordan Spieth is the only one at Kiawah Island with a chance to secure a spot among a truly elite group. A win for Spieth would put him alongside Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to complete the career Grand Slam of winning golf's four major championships. But Spieth, who arrives at the year's second major enjoying the best run of form he has put together in years, said his chance to join that elite list is not even on his mind ahead of Thursday's opening round.

  • Market timer McClellan turned bearish, with S&P 500 seen entering 'corrective period' into June

    Market timer Tom McClellan, publisher of the "McClellan Market Report," turned bearish on the stock market for short and intermediate-term trading styles, after nearly three weeks as a bull, as the break of key support suggests the start of a "corrective period" into June. "The robust rally off of last week's low gave some hope that the bullish case might win out," McClellan wrote in a note delivered to clients late Tuesday. "And it still might, but so many indications are pointing south now that it is time to believe them." He turned bearish because the S&P 500 closed Tuesday below it's "10% Trend" support level, which came in at 4,152.50. McClellan noted that he became concerned when the S&P 500 dipped below the 10% Trend last week, but with the index climbing back above it, then failing to stay above it on a second break attempt "says that the bulls are out of gas." He believes the corrective period will last into June, followed by an "exciting rally" once the bottom is in. The S&P 500 was down 1.1% in midday trading Wednesday.

  • Beneil Dariush sees chance to get UFC title shot before Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor winner

    Could Beneil Dariush be the first man to challenge newly minted UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira? He sees the path.

  • 'The Last Of Us Part II' now runs at 60 fps on the PS5

    The performance patch is 'just the first step of working on the PS5,' Naughty Dog says.

  • U.K. Inflation Doubles as Post-Lockdown Spending Splurge Starts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Britain’s inflation rate doubled in April, marking the beginning of a surge in prices that will fuel speculation about when the Bank of England could start taking its foot off the stimulus pedal.Consumer prices rose 1.5% from a year earlier last month after a 0.7% gain in March, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. The reading was in step with economists’ expectations.The April figures were mainly driven by a jump in domestic energy prices and clothing. But with the U.K.’s re-opening allowing consumers to start splurging cash, the central bank expects inflation to exceed its 2% target later this year.What happens beyond that is subject to debate. While the BOE sees the price gains as temporary, investors are betting that the U.K.’s recovery -- and the accompanying inflationary pressures -- will force policy makers to raise interest rates next year. That’s much sooner than what most economists expect.“While the monthly surge is not the start of a sudden bout of excess inflation, the market should pay attention to the ongoing rise nonetheless,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg. “We do not believe that higher inflation will be fully transitory as many in markets contend and as global central bankers seem to presume.”Today’s report also showed:Gas and electricity prices surged 9% in the month, driving the higher inflation readingMotor fuel also gained in the month after crude oil increasedClothing and footwear prices rose 2.4% in the most recent report after a 1.6% drop a year agoA measure of input prices paid for raw materials by factories rose 9.9% from a year earlier, the fastest rate since February 2017Metals and non-metallic minerals provided the largest contribution to the increase.Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, dissented in an 8-1 vote this month to keep the central bank’s stimulus program unchanged. He argued that the momentum behind the recovery is strong enough to risk a damaging wave of inflation.“Experience during the 1970s and 1980s demonstrates that, once out of the bottle, the inflation genie is notoriously difficult to get back in,” Haldane wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper last week.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“Inflation has further to run this year and is likely to end 2021 above the Bank of England’s 2% target. But we expect the upturn to prove temporary, allowing the central bank to overlook it.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click for the full REACT.Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional gilt yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.Concerns about inflation are mounting globally. In the U.S., consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, though Federal Reserve officials view the pickup as temporary and have signaled their intent to maintain ultra-easy policy. The BOE is signaling it will tolerate an increase in inflation and that it doesn’t intend to move until there’s a more sustained pickup in prices.“We think inflation could go above target a bit temporarily later this year for these base effects. We see the bounceback in the economy, but we don’t see the momentum continuing forwards at that pace at all.”--Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey in testimony to House of Lords panel on TuesdayThe U.K. faced major bouts of inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, but the BOE has overlooked more recent increases that it judged were temporary. Prices surged close to 5% both in 2008 and 2011, fueled by a drop in the value of the pound that pushed up import prices. In both cases, the BOE stuck with its stimulus to support the economy after the financial crisis.“We’re very vigilant to any sense that inflation expectations would de-anchor,” BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told lawmakers Tuesday.(Updates with an economist comment in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Plans $3.7 Billion Bond Sale After Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is planning its second yen-denominated bond offering of 2021 after recently posting the biggest-ever quarterly profit by a Japanese company.The technology conglomerate plans to issue 405 billion yen ($3.7 billion) of bonds, targeting mainly individual investors, according to a statement by the group on Wednesday. SoftBank reported net income of 1.93 trillion yen for the three months ended March 31, with essentially all of that coming from its investment in the newly public Coupang Inc.Masayoshi Son’s technology investment giant has seen a sharp upturn in fortunes over the past twelve months, with SoftBank’s Vision Fund investment arm driving recent profits after being the source of its biggest loss a year ago. SoftBank has long tapped individual investors in Japan rather than institutions for most of its yen funding from the local bond market, taking advantage of its strong brand recognition.Some SoftBank bonds can pay individual investors an interest rate of about 3% at a time when depositors in Japan earn next to nothing on deposits because of the Bank of Japan’s negative-interest rate policy. The average yield on investment-grade yen corporate debt is less than 0.4%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The funds from the current offering will be used for the redemption of existing debt, according to SoftBank’s statement on Wednesday. The notes are expected to be rated BBB by Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. and price within a range of 2.45% to 3.05% in June, according to SoftBank.The company plans to issue bonds that mature in 35 years but which are callable after five. The notes are hybrid securities and have characteristics similar to equity, such as an optional interest payment deferral provision and subordinated payment priority to senior debt.As a result, SoftBank expects that the notes will be eligible to be treated as 50% equity from rating firms JCR and S&P Global Ratings, according to the company. The notes also include a step-up-interest provision so that the interest rate increases after five years.The company priced 177 billion yen of notes in an institutional debt offering in January, which was its first bond sale in more than a year at the time.(Updates with bond details and chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. to Increase Covid-19 Vaccine Exports Amid Global Pressure

    The Biden administration intends to share 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines produced by Moderna, Pfizer and J&J with other countries by the end of June.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

    Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-1/2 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of China's move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. At one point during the meltdown, nearly $1 trillion was wiped off the cryptocurrency's market capitalization. Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it further down, It hit a 3-1/2-month low of $30,066.

  • Bitcoin Drops to $36K, Triggering $8B in Liquidations

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Leonardo investors reject liability action against CEO

    Shareholders in Leonardo rejected a proposal by activist investor Bluebell Partners to launch a liability action against the Italian defence company's CEO, the group said on Wednesday. CEO Alessandro Profumo was sentenced last year in the first instance to six years imprisonment for false accounting in his previous role as chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Activist investor Bluebell Partners, which owns 25 shares in the defence group, last month proposed launching a liability action against Profumo and seeking damages deriving from the conviction.

  • Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin

    Bitcoin's smaller rivals are eroding its share of the $2 trillion digital currency market. Among the major "altcoins" - as all cryptocurrencies aside from bitcoin are known - some such as ethereum aspire to be the backbone of a future financial system. Others, like Dogecoin, have no such ambitions, and are barely used in payments or business.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues crypto warning

    The warning from China's central bank was posted on its WeChat account, according to analysts and media reports.

  • Jack Bogle’s ghost warns about 401(k)s

    Retirement investors have never had it so good. For a decade now individual retirement accounts and company 401(k) plans have been booming thanks to the stock market’s giddy rise. Bogle died in 2019.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • Unemployed last year? A special refund from the IRS may be on its way

    The Biden administration has announced payments will be starting this week.

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.