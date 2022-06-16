U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.84
    -123.15 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.92
    -740.61 (-2.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,642.13
    -89.01 (-5.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.17
    +1.86 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.90
    +35.30 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.50 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2355
    +0.0183 (+1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0810
    -1.7380 (-1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,875.39
    -789.53 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.45
    -33.56 (-7.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Aéro Montréal launches 4 new initiatives in response to the needs of the Québec aerospace sector

·5 min read

Nearly $7.9 million to build the carbon-neutral supply chain of the future

MONTREAL, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On the occasion of "Working Group Day" that brings its members together every year, Aéro Montréal announced the launch of 4 new initiatives to revitalize the aerospace cluster. With a total budget of nearly $7.9 million, these strategies will address a common goal: building the carbon-neutral supply chain of the future. This project is made possible through the financial participation of Canada Economic Development for Québec Regions (CED) and the Québec government.

Aéro Montréal Logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)
Aéro Montréal Logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)

A concrete response to the challenges identified by the Québec aerospace sector

In collaboration with its valued partners, Aéro Montréal is presenting concrete solutions to its members in four critical areas: the environment; the workforce; cybersecurity; and internationalization. The resulting initiatives will enable companies to improve their environmental performance and offer more eco-responsible products, strengthen their cybersecurity, implement human resources practices that will contribute to the inclusion and diversity of their workforce, and finally, commercialize their products and services on the most promising international markets.

"Our companies want to build a more sustainable ecosystem by focusing on the environment, diversity and inclusion," said Suzanne M. Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal. "They also want to adapt in an era of digitization where the exponential growth of data sharing is synonymous with the risk of cyber attacks. By offering dedicated support on each of these strategic themes, Aéro Montréal is providing solutions adapted to the evolution and growth of its members."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sports and Minister responsible for CED, took advantage of her attendance at Working Group Day to announce a non-repayable contribution of $6,367,290. This financial support is designed to ensure the eco-responsible recovery of the Québec aerospace industry and the implementation of the 4 Aéro Montréal initiatives, as well as to continue the StartAero 360 project, which helps innovative start-ups to improve their value proposition and better position themselves in the aerospace sector. The funding has been provided under the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI), which was specifically put in place to address the challenges identified by aerospace companies during the crisis.

"Our government quickly recognized the urgency of supporting the recovery of the aerospace industry, a key sector of Québec's economy hard hit by the pandemic," said Pascale St-Onge, MNA for Brome-Missisquoi, Minister of Sports and Minister responsible for CED. "Aéro Montréal has clearly defined the objectives of its members to guide them towards a green and inclusive recovery of the sector, based on resilience and international competitiveness. Our support is a testament to the importance we place on the eco-responsibility of our local companies."

Initiatives that will support the creation of the carbon neutral supply chain of the future

Encouraging environmentally responsible practices within companies

The eco-responsibility initiative will aim to facilitate the development of new eco-friendly products, processes and markets. It will ensure that it encourages the development of in-house capabilities and the associated certification process.

Protecting the sector's companies by equipping them with cybersecurity tools

The cybersecurity initiative, managed by Aéro Montréal, in collaboration with In-Sec-M, will provide coaching and training to companies and enable SMEs in the sector to obtain and maintain the cybersecurity accreditations now required by governments and contractors. This initiative is also supported by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation.

"Cybersecurity in areas like aerospace will be increasingly important for companies that manage sensitive data," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development "Thanks to our dynamic aerospace sector, we have the assets to develop expertise that will be critical in the coming years."

Promoting diversity into work environments

With the Propulsion Relève inclusive initiative, to which the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, the Secrétariat à la condition féminine, the Montréal Metropolitan Community and Desjardins are contributing, Aéro Montréal will also undertake concrete promotional actions to encourage the development of a diversified workforce. "The labour shortage that is affecting our sector and that will continue to worsen represents a major risk for the competitiveness of our industrial sector. We must address this challenge by strengthening our organizations, and this includes opening up our companies and promoting the industry's many professional opportunities to minorities," noted Ms. Benoît.

"Greater Montreal is experiencing a tremendous boost in economic activity, but challenges must still be met to meet the labour needs of companies in the aerospace sector," said Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal and President of the Montréal Metropolitan Community. "It is critical to implement diversified tools, as Aéro Montréal has done with the Propulsion Relève inclusive initiative, which will help reach out to young people from diverse backgrounds. This initiative responds to a challenge targeted by the MMC's 2022-2031 Metropolitan Economic Development Plan."

Stimulating the international influence and positioning of Québec expertise

The International Influence and Growth initiative will ensure the presence of Québec delegations at international events, while offering support to businesses in preparing and organizing B2B meetings.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

Québec Logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)
Québec Logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c6164.html

