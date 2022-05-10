AÉRO MONTRÉAL TEAMS UP TO RECRUIT NEXT-GENERATION AEROSPACE TALENT

VITRINES 2022: first in-person event in Montréal in the past two years

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal held on Saturday 7th May, the 5th edition of VITRINES, its aerospace employment and training event, at the Montreal Science Centre. For this unique rendez–vous, supported financially by the government of Québec, the Québec aerospace cluster announced the launching of the Knowledge Transfer initiative promoting internal company knowledge transfer to meet the major workforce challenges.

Designed to help discover the numerous career, internship and training opportunities currently available in the aerospace industry, VITRINES brings together in-person, for the first time in two years, the public, businesses, schools and training centres in this sector.

"I am proud that our government is supporting the event. Indeed, the aerospace industry is essential and a pillar of Québec's international outreach. In this field also, businesses must open their doors to all talents: only by focusing on the integration of all available people will the aerospace industry succeed and keep its momentum!," says Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration and Minister responsible for the Mauricie region.

Promote in-company knowledge transfer

As the population ages, there is increasing pressure on the industrial sector. The huge number of retirements expected in the next few years, coupled with the workforce shortages in the industry, prompted Aéro Montréal to quickly put forward concrete solutions to support businesses.

One of these solutions is the Knowledge Transfer initiative aiming to develop and operationalize a digital platform to ensure in-company knowledge transfer. The platform will essentially allow to identify and seize critical knowledge and encourage sharing of same. The approach will be documented to identify best practices and strategies to deploy and the actors to engage for the benefit of other sectors. For phase 4, this project is supported financially by the Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale, which, in collaboration with Conseil emploi métropole, contributes $165,750, and the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, which contributes $145,750.

"The mastery, exploitation and updating of knowledge are the strategic foundations of our business competitiveness. Through the Knowledge Transfer project, the Québec aerospace cluster makes sure to equip our champions so that they can preserve all the expertise that has allowed Québec to stand out and be in 3rd place worldwide in the aerospace industry. This type of initiative also contributes to making the Greater Montréal area an attractive and unique territory for our next generation and improves Québec's visibility in terms of its ability to build sustainable work environments," said Audrey Murray, President of Conseil emploi métropole and of the Commission des partenaires du marché du travail.

Help the next generation discover training and employment opportunities

During the whole day, major educational institutions took advantage of the event to present all of the available programs, comprising professional, college and university training, remote microprograms, as well as credentials and skills recognition. It was also an event for great many employers to showcase immediately available employment opportunities. Aéro Montréal launched a résumé clinic during the pandemic crisis to connect businesses needs and available talents on the market. It continues its facilitation work on its official portal, AeroPortal, gathering numerous job postings in the industry.

Major student competition on the aircraft of the future

For its 5th edition, VITRINES also organized a large-scale student competition bringing together students from various educational institutions on the theme "The aircraft of the future and its clean technologies".

"Corporations in the Québec aerospace industry are fully committed to making every effort to strengthen the pool of skilled workers of tomorrow. They are deeply concerned about offering to the next generation accessible and profitable jobs driven by exciting projects in inclusive environments. Integrating the aerospace industry in this recovery context is also about seizing the opportunity to play a key role in designing and manufacturing the aircraft of the future, which will allow us to build sustainable mobility for hundreds of thousands who will travel the world in the future", said Suzanne M. Benoît, President, Aéro Montréal.

VITRINES 2022 was held in collaboration with the Montreal Science Centre and the Comité sectoriel de main-d'œuvre en aérospatiale (CAMAQ). The event was powered by our Gold partners: Airbus Canada, Bell Textron Canada Ltd, Bombardier, Pratt & Whitney Canada and Stelia Aéronautique Canada.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that brings together all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

Aéro Montréal activities are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

