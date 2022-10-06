U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,750.81
    -32.47 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,954.23
    -319.64 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,095.98
    -52.66 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.63
    -11.06 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.76
    +1.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9799
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1155
    -0.0166 (-1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0430
    +0.4330 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,049.07
    -167.43 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.02 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Ro says it 'inadvertently' exposed employees' personal information

Zack Whittaker and Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Healthcare unicorn Ro is notifying employees of a data exposure involving their personal information after a security contractor "inadvertently" uploaded a spreadsheet of employee data to the internet.

In a data breach notice obtained by TechCrunch from an affected employee who received the notice this week, Ro said it discovered that the contractor uploaded the spreadsheet containing employee's personal information to an unspecified malware detection platform on July 6.

The spreadsheet contained "personal information related to your employment," the breach notice read, including employee names, addresses and bank account numbers. It's not clear what other information, if any, was contained in the spreadsheet.

"Ro immediately worked with the malware detection platform to have the spreadsheet deleted, and at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that there has been any attempt to misuse any of the information," the breach notification read.

Ro added that the spreadsheet was “accessible to the platform’s paid business subscribers” for five days before it was removed.

When reached, Ro spokesperson Meg Pianta declined to name the malware detection platform. "We believe in transparency and sent a notification out of an abundance of caution," said Pianta. The spokesperson would not say what assurances it received from the malware detection platform that there was no other access to the spreadsheet.

Pianta said no customers or patients' data was exposed by the incident.

It's not uncommon for companies to rely on services, like VirusTotal, an online malware scanner that lets users simultaneously check suspicious files against dozens of antivirus engines at once. VirusTotal also allows other paying customers access to files uploaded by others to its database for security research but warns users to "not submit any personal information."

Over the last year, Ro has gone through a ripple of changes, largely on the personnel front. In June, the company cut 18% of staff to “manage expenses, increase the efficiency of our organization and better map our resources to our current strategy,” leadership wrote in an email obtained by TechCrunch and confirmed by multiple sources.

Weeks before, Modern Fertility’s co-founder Afton Vechery, who sold her company to Ro in May 2021, left the company. And weeks later, Ro’s co-founder and chief growth officer Rob Schutz stepped back from his current role and took an advisory position. This all came after the company raised money from existing investors at a $7 billion valuation. It was an uptick from Ro’s prior valuation, around $5 billion, but the actual capital raised itself was less than its preceding round.

Ro’s biggest challenge since inception has been expanding beyond its core business: erectile dysfunction. The company said that, alongside its acquisition and pharmacy growth, it launched Ro Mind for mental health and Ro Derm for skincare. In a statement in response to TechCrunch’s October investigation into Ro’s culture and business, CEO Zachariah Reitano said that Derm is on pace to do over $20 million in revenue in 2021. He also said that non-Roman revenue is growing faster than Roman, reportedly 150% year over year.

Still, it's unclear if Ro's recent departures are related to tensions first surfaced by current and former employees in October 2021, when the cohort spoke to TechCrunch about churn due to frantic strategy set by executives. Some detailed a culture of prioritizing growth above all else, including the actual efficacy of its products. The company has since addressed some of those critiques, and said in an internal memo that its “mantra for the remainder of the year (and potentially beyond) will be growth with discipline.”

As the recent data exposure shows, though, that growth is continuing to come with volatility — particularly for its staff.

Ro’s co-founder is leaving the company, last valued at $7 billion

Recommended Stories

  • Church & Dwight's Charts Could Continue to Fall

    Household products company Church & Dwight was upgraded to buy from hold at a sell-side firm but they lowered their price target to $85 per share from $90. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is weak but has yet to break below its May low. The weekly OBV line is pointed lower and the MACD oscillator is bearish.

  • Executive Voice: His role is to connect brands with people

    As CEO of Durham-based McKinney, Joe Maglio leads the efforts of the Triangle's largest advertising agency. McKinney is an independently operated creative and media agency, owned by parent company Cheil Worldwide. In addition to the Bull City, McKinney has other primary office locations in New York City and Los Angeles.

  • Moody's says Credit Suisse could suffer $3 billion loss in 2022

    Rating agency Moody's Investors Service expects losses for Credit Suisse to swell to $3 billion by year-end, potentially bringing its core capital below the key 13% level, Moody's lead analyst on the bank told Reuters. Credit Suisse has reported 1.9 billion francs ($1.92 billion) of losses in the first half of the year. "We are forecasting further losses in the second half of the year," said Alessandro Roccati, senior vice president in the financial institutions group of the rating agency.

  • 4 under-the-radar stock picks from a five-star fund manager who sees rewards that are worth the risks

    Jonathan Good, manager of the Baird Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund, explains his index-beating strategy in an interview.

  • Can These REITs Keep Paying 9% Dividend Yields?

    With inflation recently soaring over 8%, many income investors would love to acquire dividend stocks that pay out more than 9% annually. But are high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) also good stocks to own? Many are sharply off their 52-week highs. Are dividend cuts in their future? Here are three monthly dividend-paying REITs with over 9% yields to consider: Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based healthcare REIT that owns and operates 438 propert

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • 'Remarkable reversal': President Biden just (quietly) scaled back student loan forgiveness — and the change could impact up to 1.5M borrowers. Are you one of them?

    The move comes amid growing pushback on the program.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq for October 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for October 2022.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • ‘Could this be an indication they’re scamming us?’ Our financial adviser requested copies of our passport and licenses. Should we be wary?

    Question: My partner and I have engaged the services of a financial planner. Is this a standard part of setting up a financial plan? What personal information do planners typically ask for, and could this be an indication they’re scamming us?

  • C$ slides even as Macklem links currency to rate outlook

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback notched broad-based gains and despite a signal by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem that the central bank would continue to hike interest rates aggressively. "It was predominantly a broad (U.S.) dollar move," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. Macklem said the currency's recent weakness will offset some easing of inflation pressures that could come from improving global supply chains and lower commodity prices and made clear the central bank will not yet be pivoting away from its current rapid pace of interest rate increases.

  • Musk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- Talks between Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. to reach a resolution of the $44 billion takeover are stuck in part over Musk’s statement that his offer is now contingent on receiving $13 billion in debt financing, according to people familiar with the matter.The billionaire’s lawyers said in an Oct. 3 SEC letter that Musk was willing to do the $54.20-per-share deal on its original terms “pending receipt of the proceeds of the debt financing.” The original deal didn’t contain such a cont

  • Wells Fargo cuts AMD revenue estimates for 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at AMD's stock amid cuts to full-year revenue estimates from Wells Fargo.

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Carnival Stock

    Cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become a popular comeback story on Wall Street. COVID-19 did a lot of damage to tourism-focused companies like Carnival, which are just now getting their sea legs back under them. Carnival could hit the high seas at full capacity over the next several years.

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Withering Today

    As of mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock was doing the opposite of growing. On news of a payout for one of the agricultural and cannabis cultivation retailer's departed executives, investors were trading the shares down by over 4%. After market hours Tuesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro detailed in a regulatory filing the pay package it's doling out to former CFO Cory Miller.

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • Here’s how much ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says you need in savings right now. (Psst: It’s a lot less than Suze Orman recommends.)

    Interest rates on high-yield savings accounts are the highest they’ve been in years —see the best savings account rates you may get now here — and that’s bringing a key question back into focus: How much should I be saving? For “Shark Tank” star and investment mogul Kevin O’Leary the answer is this: three months’ worth of salary in case of emergency. For her part, Suze Orman recommends 12 months of expenses (not salary) in an emergency fund right now — a number she increased from eight months of expenses as a result of the pandemic.

  • JPMorgan upgrades Credit Suisse stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss JPMorgan upgrading Credit Suisse stock from Underweight to Neutral.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.