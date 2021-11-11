U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,649.27
    +2.56 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,921.23
    -158.71 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,704.28
    +81.58 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,409.14
    +19.56 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.19
    -0.15 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.40
    +16.10 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.57 (+2.29%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.1452
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3364
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    114.0800
    +0.2100 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,848.92
    -48.95 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,611.49
    +13.52 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.18
    +44.03 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     

Ro is in talks to acquire at-home sperm storage startup Dadi

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Ro, a direct-to-consumer health company valued by its investors at $5 billion, is nearing a deal to acquire at-home sperm storage upstart Dadi, per multiple sources familiar with the unicorn’s business. The deal would be Ro’s fourth acquisition in the past twelve months, along with Workpath, Kit and Modern Fertility.

The deal is near close, but could still fall through. It’s unclear how large the deal is, but one source estimated that the transaction will close at $100 million. Ro and Dadi did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Dadi launched in 2019 with a temperature-controlled at-home fertility test and sperm collection kit, with a mission to remind men that “infertility isn’t a women’s issue, it’s both a men’s and women’s issue,” according to co-founder and CEO Tom Smith. The startup has since raised $10 million in known venture capital, per Crunchbase, from investors such as Firstminute Capital, Third Kind Venture Capital, and The Chernin Group.

Dadi’s closest competitor is Legacy, which has similarly raised venture capital for a sperm-testing and freezing service. Legacy won TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield competition at Disrupt Berlin 2018, has raised over $20 million to date from investors like FirstMark, Y Combinator and Justin Bieber.

The acquisition comes amid rising tensions at Ro, where current and former employees say that the healthcare company has struggled to keep up with the demands of new growth-stage goals. Many employees, some of whom have since left the company, said the tipping point for them was when Ro pursued rapid acquisitions for growth, instead of fixing culture and operations for long-time teams within the company.

“Each acquisition felt like it came out of nowhere,” a recently resigned employee interviewed by TechCrunch, said about the cadence of deals. “We’ve never really integrated with any of our companies that we’ve acquired; so what are we doing this for? The focus [of the company] would shift a lot because of these acquisitions, and, leaders would say ‘this is a growth company, that’s what happens.’”

That said, two of Ro’s latest acquisitions seem to mesh well with Dadi when it comes to strategy. Kit, which Ro acquired in June, is an at-home diagnostics company with an array of customizable products, from finger prick blood tests to weight measurement tools. The startup, similar to Dadi, wants to make it easier for consumers to be proactive about their health within the comfort of their own homes.

“There’s a fragmentation of care, fragmentation of data and providers aren’t kept in the loop,” Reitano said about the Kit acquisition. “And we have so much work to do, but Kit is such an important and essential piece in that infrastructure to again bring more and more of a patient’s care under the same roof.”

Dadi will also bolster Ro’s apparent efforts to move into the fertility space, underscored by its $225 million buy of Modern Fertility. Led by Carly Leahy and Afton Vechery, Modern Fertility offers an at-home fertility test for women as well as a slew of personalized support for reproductive health issues.

And of course, Ro started out as a business in the men's health space by focusing on erectile dysfunction. Its ED line continues to account for half of the health tech unicorn's revenue.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Paysafe Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) plunged on Thursday after the payments platform issued a forecast for sales and profit that fell well short of investors' expectations. As of 2:15 p.m. EST, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 40%. Paysafe's revenue declined by 1% year over year to $353.6 million.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) came out with two bits of news Wednesday. Back in June, Steve Burns resigned as CEO and from Lordstown's board of directors amid accusations of overstating the pre-order data for the company's Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown and electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn officially released details of a partnership that the EV maker believes will transform it into a long-term player in the sector.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Just Popped

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock took fuel cell investors on a wild ride yesterday, first sagging, then surging, but ultimately ending below where it started the day. The reason: Plug had just reported a $0.19-per-share loss for its fiscal third quarter -- a loss more than twice as large as what Wall Street had told investors to expect. Today, Plug stock is rebounding strongly and rising a solid 9% as of 12:10 p.m. EST.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Crashed Again Today

    Shares of 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) had plummeted 10.2% as of 11:30 a.m. EST Thursday. The worse news is that it seems 3D Systems has only itself to blame for the drop. Last night after close of trading, 3D Systems spooked the market by announcing it will offer $350 million worth of "convertible senior notes due 2026" (i.e., new debt), and potentially as much as $402.5 million if underwriters exercise their overallotment options on the offering.

  • DYAI: Two New Deals & A Pharma in the Wings

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:DYAI NASDAQ:SRNE READ THE FULL DYAI RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter 2021 Operational & Financial Results Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) released third quarter 2021 operational and financial results on November 10, 2021 and concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Following the release, an investor conference call was held. Highlights for the year

  • Why Wait for a Crash to Buy? These 3 Top Stocks Are Already Down More Than 40%

    Three of last year's hottest stocks are trading 49% to 57% off their recent highs. Let's go shopping.

  • Here's Why Bumble Stock Stumbled on Thursday

    A bevy of Wall Street analysts followed up by lowering their price targets for the stock, adding to today's pain. For the third quarter, Bumble generated revenue of $200.5 million, up 24% year over year and actually ahead of management's previous guidance. According to The Fly, four analysts lowered their price targets for the stock as a result of third-quarter results.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Stock Portfolio: 10 Cheapest Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best cheap stocks to buy in Warren Buffett’s 13F portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund, and go directly to read Berkshire Hathaway Stock Portfolio: 5 Cheapest Stocks. Warren Buffett is currently serving as the chairman and CEO of his hedge fund, Berkshire Hathaway. […]

  • Here's the Latest Reason AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped 10% on Monday, Nov. 8, after the chipmaker announced that Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has adopted its EPYC server CPUs (central processing units). AMD stock closed the day at an all-time high as investors cheered the news, which isn't surprising as the new business could significantly boost the chipmaker's growth in the long run. Let's see why the adoption of AMD's server chips by Meta is going to be a big deal.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Scored an 11% Gain Today

    23andMe lost a lot less money than feared today -- so why is it sticking with a prediction for a full-sized loss for the year?

  • Why Metals Stocks Are Red-Hot Today

    A new report out of S&P Global Market Intelligence Tuesday evening announced that global metals prices are likely to remain above historical averages all the way through 2025. As it turns out, moreover, these two things are connected.

  • Elon Musk Sold Tesla Stock. It Wasn’t Because of Taxes.

    The CEO of the electric vehicle pioneer detailed his sales to the Securities and Exchange Commission. He exercised 2.2 million options, sold some to pay income tax, and then sold 3.6 million more shares.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The recent spin-off of its managed infrastructure business into a company called Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) removes a noncore business from its balance sheet. Also, management promised that the two companies would maintain the current combined dividend.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Investors need not worry about these stocks, yielding from just over 3% to nearly 9%, being yield traps.

  • 11 Best Utility Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best utility stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the utility stocks and go directly to read the 5 Best Utility Stocks To Buy Now. The utility sector includes the companies that provide basic services such as water, electricity, and natural gas. The industry […]

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and QuantumScape Stocks Popped Today

    Rivian's debut in the public markets has investors buying up shares of other EV sector start-ups.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Palantir, And 1 Reason To Sell

    Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) stock price tumbled 9% on Tuesday after the data-mining firm posted its third-quarter earnings. The pullback was a bit surprising since its growth rates looked healthy and it offered rosy guidance for the full year.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    Every stock has a backstory, and the backstories offer hints and clues to what lies ahead. A smart investor will learn which clues or signals bode best for the stock. These are the ones to follow. One sound signal is insider buying. These insiders are corporate officers; they hold positions of high trust and responsibility in their companies, with accountability to shareholders and Boards for company success and profits – and they have deep knowledge of the company’s inner workings and plans. In

  • Why Upstart Stock Plunged on Wednesday

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) stumbled out of the gate on Wednesday and never regained their footing. The stock price plunged as much as 23.5% in early trading but eventually ended the day down 18.2%. The catalyst that sent the AI-based lending platform lower was third-quarter financial results that far exceeded expectations, combined with an impressive increase of its full-year forecast.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets a 49% Price Target Boost Before Earnings. Why Analysts Are Bullish.

    Analysts raise their price targets on Nvidia and reiterate positive ratings ahead of the company's quarterly earnings next week.