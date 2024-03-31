Road work ahead: Eighth/Union, Garfield roundabout, Mackinac Bridge projects

Mar. 31—TRAVERSE CITY — The massive Grandview Parkway rebuild in downtown Traverse City isn't the only road work affecting drivers this year. Several other projects are also underway or soon to begin:

Union and Eighth streets

The intersection of S. Union and Eighth Streets will be closed starting April 1, according to the Traverse City Engineering and Streets Departments. Completion is expected by April 30, weather permitting.

Work crews from Team Elmer's will reconstruct the road surface with new concrete pavement and brick crosswalks.

During construction, the intersection will be closed to all vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian traffic, city officials said. Traffic delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Detour maps are available online at the city's webpage.

Access to all businesses and residences, and the Old Town Parking Garage will be maintained throughout the duration of the project, officials said.

The Eighth/Union project is part of a much larger "Pavement Preservation Project" that began in 2023. Multiple roadways were selected for restorative maintenance using "Capital Preventive Maintenance," a more cost-effective method that involves cold milling and resurfacing with a hot mix asphalt. Stormwater infiltration systems and sidewalk repairs are also featured at some locations.

A similar reconstruction of the Cass and Eighth Street intersection was completed in October 2023. Several other Traverse City roadways are benefitting from PPP, including Maple Street, Twelfth Street, Eastern Avenue, Railroad Avenue, Woodmere Avenue and State Street, as well as some parking areas in the city.

Garfield Road roundabout

Starting April 22, the intersection of Garfield and Potter Roads will be closed for approximately two months for the construction of a new traffic roundabout. Officials said the project should be finished on or about June 25.

Motorists will detour around the project via Three Mile and Hammond Roads, with signs marking the way.

"Plan ahead, be patient and expect delays," said Road Commission Manager Dan Watkins in a public statement. "Slow down where workers are present and, if you are able, seek an alternate route."

The $1.4 million project has been on the drawing board since August 2022 when the road commission board green lighted a design contract with OHM Advisors. Costs will be split between the road commission and a federal program for high-risk rural roads.

Increasing safety is a key reason for the new roundabout, officials said. The Garfield/Potter crossing has been the site of numerous crashes over the years, including a fatal crash in October 2023.

Team Elmer's, an employee-owned company based in Garfield Township, will perform the construction work under road commission supervision.

M-72/M-22 meeting April 4

Even as the Grandview Parkway rebuild continues, officials at the Michigan Department of Transportation are soliciting public input on the next major project slated for 2025: a $19 million reconstruction of M-72 and M-22 from Division Street to Cherry Bend Road in Elmwood Township.

That project is expected to begin in spring 2025 and could take most of next year's construction season, MDOT officials said.

Interested members of the public are encouraged to attend a MDOT public meeting April 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Elmwood Township Hall, 10090 East Lincoln Rd. The meeting will also provide updates on the Grandview Parkway rebuild.

Mackinac Bridge repaving

Repaving of the Mackinac Bridge that started on March 25 is scheduled to be completed by May 23. Traffic will be maintained with one lane open in each direction during construction. All lane closures will be lifted after May 23.

Work crews are targeting the bridge's north viaduct and approach truss spans, according to officials at the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

At the same time, reconstruction of about nine miles of freeway south of Mackinaw City will reduce traffic to one lane at times.

"As with any construction in northern Michigan, the best weather unfortunately coincides with the highest traffic volumes," said MBA Chief Engineer Cole Cavalieri. "We're glad we've been able to schedule this work to occur before traffic peaks for the summer to reduce delays for travelers."

Officials urge drivers to consider crossing the bridge at off-peak times or prepare for delays. Weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tend to be the busiest times, he added.

Wide-load restrictions will be in place in both directions for any vehicles wider than 10 feet during construction.

Wider loads will be allowed to cross once per day between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and traffic will be stopped for brief periods for those crossings.

Because of this work, the St. Ignace Visitors Bureau's annual Jeep the Mac event will not include a bridge crossing. Instead, the Bureau has renamed the event, "Jeep the Yoop," scheduled for May 10-12.

Work on the bridge will resume in late March 2025 with repaving of the two southbound lanes. The overall project is scheduled to be completed, with all lanes reopened, by May 22, 2025.

For more information on these and other MDOT highway projects, visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/projects-studies