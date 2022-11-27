Road Construction and Maintenance Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The road construction and maintenance market size is forecasted to increase by USD 259.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.42%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by investments in road and highway infrastructure projects, growth in the number of automobiles on roads, and the increasing demand for highway infrastructure.

Technavio categorizes the global road construction and maintenance market as a part of the construction and engineering market, which covers companies that are primarily engaged in non-residential construction, including engineering service providers and EPC contractors.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advantage North Services Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc, Blacklidge, Cat Works LLC, Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Dragados, Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd., Granite Construction Inc., Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd, Kiewit Corp., Ledcor Group, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd., STRABAG International GmbH, TATA Projects Ltd., Tenmile, The Lane Construction Corp., United Materials, and Xenomatix.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which is HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (new construction, reconstruction, and repair) and type (highway, street, and bridge).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

The new construction segment grew gradually by USD 385.75 billion between 2017 and 2021. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of vehicles, including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, and increasing investments in road infrastructure.

What are the key data covered in the road construction and maintenance market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the road construction and maintenance market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the road construction and maintenance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the road construction and maintenance market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of road construction and maintenance market vendors

Road Construction and Maintenance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 259.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled Advantage North Services Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc, Blacklidge, Cat Works LLC, Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Dragados, Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd., Granite Construction Inc., Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd, Kiewit Corp., Ledcor Group, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd., STRABAG International GmbH, TATA Projects Ltd., Tenmile, The Lane Construction Corp., United Materials, and Xenomatix Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global road construction and maintenance market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 New construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Reconstruction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Repair - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Highway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Street - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Bridge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Advantage North Services Ltd.

12.4 Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

12.5 Balfour Beatty Plc

12.6 Blacklidge

12.7 Cat Works LLC

12.8 Dilip Buildcon Ltd.

12.9 Dragados

12.10 Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd.

12.11 Granite Construction Inc.

12.12 Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd

12.13 Kiewit Corp.

12.14 Ledcor Group

12.15 Strabag International GmbH

12.16 TATA projects

12.17 The Lane Construction Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

