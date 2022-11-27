U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,026.12
    -1.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,347.03
    +152.97 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,226.36
    -58.96 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.19
    +5.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.28
    -1.66 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    -0.0150 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1000
    +0.5100 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,494.17
    -160.20 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.97
    +4.32 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.67
    +20.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Road Construction and Maintenance Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The road construction and maintenance market size is forecasted to increase by USD 259.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.42%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by investments in road and highway infrastructure projects, growth in the number of automobiles on roads, and the increasing demand for highway infrastructure.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global road construction and maintenance market as a part of the construction and engineering market, which covers companies that are primarily engaged in non-residential construction, including engineering service providers and EPC contractors.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advantage North Services Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc, Blacklidge, Cat Works LLC, Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Dragados, Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd., Granite Construction Inc., Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd, Kiewit Corp., Ledcor Group, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd., STRABAG International GmbH, TATA Projects Ltd., Tenmile, The Lane Construction Corp., United Materials, and Xenomatix.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which is HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the road construction and maintenance market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by application (new construction, reconstruction, and repair) and type (highway, street, and bridge).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The new construction segment grew gradually by USD 385.75 billion between 2017 and 2021. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of vehicles, including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, and increasing investments in road infrastructure.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related Reports -

Construction Market in Turkey by End-user and Sector - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 51.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.08%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential, infrastructure, and commercial) and sector (private and public).

Construction Aggregates Market in the US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by 06.97 million metric tons from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The rising construction activities in the US are one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the road construction and maintenance market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the road construction and maintenance market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the road construction and maintenance market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the road construction and maintenance market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of road construction and maintenance market vendors

Road Construction and Maintenance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 259.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.35

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, India, Russia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

Advantage North Services Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc, Blacklidge, Cat Works LLC, Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Dragados, Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd., Granite Construction Inc., Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd, Kiewit Corp., Ledcor Group, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd., STRABAG International GmbH, TATA Projects Ltd., Tenmile, The Lane Construction Corp., United Materials, and Xenomatix

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global road construction and maintenance market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 New construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Reconstruction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Repair - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Highway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Street - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Bridge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Advantage North Services Ltd.

  • 12.4 Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

  • 12.5 Balfour Beatty Plc

  • 12.6 Blacklidge

  • 12.7 Cat Works LLC

  • 12.8 Dilip Buildcon Ltd.

  • 12.9 Dragados

  • 12.10 Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd.

  • 12.11 Granite Construction Inc.

  • 12.12 Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd

  • 12.13 Kiewit Corp.

  • 12.14 Ledcor Group

  • 12.15 Strabag International GmbH

  • 12.16 TATA projects

  • 12.17 The Lane Construction Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027
Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/road-construction-and-maintenance-market-historic-industry-size-and-analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301687203.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Bahvest Resources Berhad Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.002 (vs RM0.007 in 2Q 2022)

    Bahvest Resources Berhad ( KLSE:BAHVEST ) Second Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM42.2m (down 3.3...

  • After a divorce, are you eligible for your ex's Social Security benefits?

    If you’re among the hundreds of thousands who get divorced each year, you might wonder whether you’ll be eligible to collect spousal Social Security.

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • AMD Stock Can Benefit From This Market Opportunity -- and It's Not Data Centers

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and an update on one of its most profitable businesses, embedded solutions. The embedded business has higher margins than the data center segment.

  • Chevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration granted Chevron Corp. a license to resume oil production in Venezuela after US sanctions halted all drilling activities almost three years ago. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30At Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eas

  • Exxon Stock Is Up. Oil Is Down. Something’s Got to Give.

    Exxon shares don’t look expensive at 10 times projected 2023 profits of $11.50 a share. But there could be a risk to 2023 earnings if oil holds around current levels. You might want to consider another Big Oil stock.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • CF Industries Is Poised for a Breakout on the Charts

    CF Industries Holdings is the world's largest producer of ammonia and the world needs its output. The stock has moved sideways in a tighter and tighter range giving me the impression that a breakout is coming. In this bar chart of CF, below, we can see that prices have moved in a narrowing high/low range since August.

  • The Disney CFO Who Raised Concerns About Bob Chapek Has Respect on the Street

    Christine McCarthy, Walt Disney’s longtime finance chief, took an unusual step when she expressed a lack of confidence in the chief executive to directors of the entertainment giant.

  • Apple Supplier Loses Workers After Violent Protests, Cardano Stablecoin Project Shuts Down Over Uncertainty, Tesla & Ford Recall Vehicles: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 25

    Reuters Adidas To Investigate Misconduct Allegations Against Kanye West Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY) (OTC: ADDDF) initiated a probe against Kanye West into allegations of inappropriate behavior after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations. The investigation follows a report by Rolling Stone magazine that detailed alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior by Ye toward staff and prospective employees. Microsoft Vulnerable To EU Antitrust, Triggered By Salesforce Microsoft Corp (NASDA

  • Copper Mining Grows at Last But Now Smelters Can’t Keep Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper miners are boosting output at last after several years of anemic performance. But it may not be enough to meaningfully lift stockpiles from historically low levels, keeping supplies tight in a market critical to the energy transition.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30At Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family We

  • Analyst Report: Duke Energy Corporation

    Duke Energy is one of the largest U.S. utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity to nearly 8 million customers. Its natural gas utilities serve more than 1.5 million customers. Duke operates in three major segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables.

  • Vietnam's VinFast ships first EVs to U.S.

    STORY: Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said Friday (November 25) it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the U.S.It marked a milestone for the company that set out five years ago to develop high-end manufacturing in the Southeast Asian country. VinFast is also in the process of building an EV plant in North Carolina that is awaiting final regulatory approval.Company chief Le Thi Thu Thuy Thuy said the company expected production to start there from July 2024.And that electric vehicles built there would qualify under the terms of the U.S.’s Inflation Reduction Act.It requires that 50% of critical minerals used in EV batteries come from North America or U.S. allies by 2024 – rising to 80% by the end of 2026. Major automakers have said those targets are unrealistic, while Le said they “came as a surprise”:“It doesn’t really impact our sales strategy in the U.S. As soon as we start manufacturing cars in the U.S., our customers will be eligible for the $7,500 tax incentives.”VinFast officials said 999 vehicles have been shipped in the first batch because it’s considered a lucky number. Shares in its listed parent company, Vingroup, which also has property and resort development businesses, rose around 6% in Friday trade.

  • Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

    After nearly a century, Disney (NYSE: DIS) has become synonymous with entertainment. Disney has evolved and changed with the times, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its successful foray into the streaming-video market. Disney+ has gone from a budding start-up to an industry powerhouse in just three short years, boasting more than 164 million subscribers worldwide.

  • The West is rebuilding its rare earths supply chain—but China still looms large

    Bit by bit, Western companies and governments are reassembling their rare earths supply chain, trying to reverse decades of the hollowing out, outsourcing, and offshoring of the critical industry to China.

  • 93% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of better than 3,600,000%. While there is a long list of reasons for Buffett's success, one of the most overlooked catalysts is portfolio concentration. Despite having more than $345 billion invested in around four dozen securities, 93% of Warren Buffett's portfolio can be traced to just four sectors.

  • Investors Have Lost Faith in Crypto Exchanges. JPMorgan Sees an Opportunity.

    A string of crypto business failures has stranded millions of dollars in customer funds this year, underscoring the level of trust needed for crypto custody.

  • These Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Downgrade To Their Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) EPS Forecasts

    Today is shaping up negative for Lufax Holding Ltd ( NYSE:LU ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial...

  • Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether rises ahead of ‘Shanghai’ upgrade, XRP climbs

    Bitcoin traded little changed Friday morning in Asia, while Ether rose amid a mixed performance by the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.