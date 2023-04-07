Road construction and maintenance market size to grow by USD 259.95 billion between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 41% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The road construction and maintenance market size is expected to grow by USD 259.95 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period. North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the number of vehicles and increasing investment in road infrastructure development are driving the growth of the regional market. The increased government funding for the implementation of road safety measures will further drive the growth of the road construction and maintenance market in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Construction and Maintenance Market 2023-2027

Road Construction and Maintenance Market: Growth in the number of automobiles to drive growth

The market is driven by the growth in the number of automobiles. Rapid urbanization and growing population have increased the number of automobiles across the world. For instance, global passenger car production in 2021 increased by more than 18.70% compared to 2010. Similarly, commercial vehicle production volumes increased by more than 79% in 2021 compared to 2010. In addition, many automakers are expanding their operations by entering new markets. Thus, the rise in the number of automobiles will spur the demand for road construction and maintenance, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Road Construction and Maintenance Market: Emergence of smart cities to be a key trend

The emergence of smart cities is identified as the key trend in the market. The number of smart cities is increasing worldwide. This is leading to the development of functional areas such as transportation, traffic management, energy efficiency and sustainability, and governance. The growing number of smart city projects is creating the need for the installation of road safety equipment in advanced road network systems, which is creating significant growth opportunities for market vendors. All these factors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the Key Road Construction and Maintenance Market Players:

The global road construction and maintenance market is fragmented. There are numerous regional and international vendors in the market, which compete based on different parameters. Some well-established vendors offer additional services, such as timely maintenance of the road, while small players usually compete based on the price point. The threat of new entrants was low in the market in 2022 because of high capital requirements and the availability of undifferentiated products offered by established vendors.

Advantage North Services Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc, Blacklidge, Cat Works LLC, Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Dragados, Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd., Granite Construction Inc., Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd, Kiewit Corp., Ledcor Group, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd., Strabag International GmbH, TATA projects, Tenmile, The Lane Construction Corp., United Materials, Xenomatix are some of the key vendors in the market.

Road Construction and Maintenance Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the road construction and maintenance market by application (new construction, reconstruction, and repair), type (highway, street, and bridge), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By application, the market growth in the new construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. The construction industry is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, with the expansion of road infrastructure. Many new road construction projects are underway across the world. For instance, the G5012 Enshi-Guangyuan Expressway: Wanzhou to Kaijiang Section project involves the construction of the 50.8km-long Wanzhou to Kaijiang section of G5012 Enshi to Guangyuan Expressway in China. The construction work commenced in Q4 2021 and is expected to finish in Q4 2026. The purpose of the project is to expand the highway network and reduce traffic, travel time, and distance. Many such road construction plans are driving the growth of the segment.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

The road construction and maintenance market size in North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 48.42 billion. The market is segmented by application (new construction, reconstruction, and repair), and type (highway, street, and bridge).

The construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,123.8 billion. The market is segmented by type (buildings construction, heavy and civil engineering, land planning and development, and specialty trade contractors), end-user (private sector and public sector), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Road Construction and Maintenance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 259.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantage North Services Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc, Blacklidge, Cat Works LLC, Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Dragados, Ebenezer Commercial Works Ltd., Granite Construction Inc., Hunan Communication and Water Conservancy Group Ltd, Kiewit Corp., Ledcor Group, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd., Strabag International GmbH, TATA projects, Tenmile, The Lane Construction Corp., United Materials, and Xenomatix Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

