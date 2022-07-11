U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia - 2022-2026, Need To Increase Operational Efficiency to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road Freight Transport Market in Colombia is segmented by end-user (construction, manufacturing, food and beverages, agriculture, and others) and type (full truckload and less-than-truckload). The market is expected to increase by USD 1.30 billion, at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. The need to increase operational efficiency is notably fueling the expansion of the commercial jar blender industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Road Freight Transport Market in Colombia by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Road Freight Transport Market in Colombia by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Road Freight Transport Market in Colombia Analysis Report by End-user (Construction, Manufacturing, Food and beverages, Agriculture, and Others) and Type (Full truckload and Less-than-truckload), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Request Sample Report!

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

One of the main factors promoting the expansion of Colombia's road freight transport business is the desire to improve operational efficiency. Increased operational efficiency is required as a result of rising vehicle and fuel expenses and rising fleet operating costs. The profit margins of logistics companies have been impacted by this. Intermodal transportation is more frequently used by businesses to convey consumer items, heavy automobiles, and automotive parts.

The key drivers of intermodal utilization are cost savings, increased effectiveness, and environmental impact. Intermodal transportation is affordable, easy to track, and has little downtime. Door-to-door delivery, quicker delivery, cargo safety, and the flexibility to use multiple routes are further advantages. However High operational costs and competitive pricing are some of the factors hindering the road freight transport market growth in Colombia. Click here for a sample now!

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the road freight transport market in Colombia as a part of the global trucking market within the global industrial market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the trucking market includes the following core components:

  • Shippers

  • Truck operators

  • Trucking carriers

  • Consignees

  • Marketing and sales

  • Services

View Sample Report: for highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Road Freight Transport in Colombia Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • CLM Cargo

  • COORDINADORA

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • Logistics Plus Inc.

  • OPL CARGA SAS

  • TCC INVERSIONES SA

  • Transportes Sanchez Polo

  • TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia End-user Outlook

  • Construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Manufacturing  - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Food and beverages - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Agriculture - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia Type Outlook

  • Full truckload - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Less-than truckload - size and forecast 2021-202

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report

Related Reports:

Refrigerated Transportation Market in the US by End-user and Mode of Transportation - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Last-Mile Delivery Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.75

Regional analysis

Africa

Performing market contribution

Colombia at 100%

Key consumer countries

Afghanistan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CLM Cargo, CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA, COORDINADORA, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Logistics Plus Inc., OPL CARGA SAS, TCC INVERSIONES SA, Transportes Sanchez Polo, and TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Trucking (freight)

2.2.1 Shippers

2.2.2 Truck operators

2.2.3 Trucking carriers

2.2.4 Consignees

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Services

3. Market Sizing                       

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user                              

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 09: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 10: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type                      

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Full truckload

  • Less-than truckload

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)S

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Full truckload - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Less-than truckload - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape                           

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                    

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Need to increase operational efficiency

8.1.2 Rise in freight tonnage

8.1.3 Growing e-commerce industry

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High operational costs and competitive pricing

8.2.2 Shortage of qualified drivers

8.2.3    The operational impact of new regulations

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing popularity of RFID tags

8.3.2 Development of autonomous vehicles

8.3.3 Rising demand for green logistics

9. Vendor Landscape                             

9.1     Competitive scenario

9.2     Vendor landscape

Exhibit 31: Vendor Landscape

9.3     Landscape disruption

Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption

9.4     Industry risks

Exhibit 33: Industry risks

10.  Vendor Analysis                              

10.1  Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CLM Cargo

Exhibit 36: CLM Cargo - Overview

Exhibit 37: CLM Cargo - Product and service

Exhibit 38: CLM Cargo - Key offerings

10.4 CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA

Exhibit 39: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Overview

Exhibit 40: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Product and service

Exhibit 41: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 42: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Segment focus

10.5 COORDINADORA

Exhibit 43: COORDINADORA - Overview

Exhibit 44: COORDINADORA - Product and service

Exhibit 45: COORDINADORA - Key offerings

10.6 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 46: Deutsche Post AG - Overview

Exhibit 47: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

10.7 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 50: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview

Exhibit 51: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments

Exhibit 52: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus

10.8 Logistics Plus Inc.

Exhibit 54: Logistics Plus Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Logistics Plus Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Logistics Plus Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 57: Logistics Plus Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 OPL CARGA SAS

Exhibit 58: OPL CARGA SAS - Overview

Exhibit 59: OPL CARGA SAS - Product and service

Exhibit 60: OPL CARGA SAS - Key offerings

10.10 TCC INVERSIONES SA

Exhibit 61: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Overview

Exhibit 62: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Product and service

Exhibit 63: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Key offerings

10.11 Transportes Sanchez Polo

Exhibit 64: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Overview

Exhibit 65: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Key offerings

10.12 TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS

Exhibit 67: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Overview

Exhibit 68: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Product and service

Exhibit 69: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 71: Research Methodology

Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 73: Information sources

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/road-freight-transport-market-in-colombia---2022-2026-need-to-increase-operational-efficiency-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301583067.html

SOURCE Technavio

