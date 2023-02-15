Road freight transport market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03%; Driven by rapid growth in the e-commerce industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The road freight transport market size is forecast to increase by USD 130.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.03%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 312.15 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the rapid growth in the e-commerce industry, growing retail sales in APAC, and increasing cross-border trade. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Freight Transport Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AlkomTrans, Cargo Carriers Ltd., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Logistics Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Fercam Spa, First European Logistics Ltd., Ital Logistics Ltd., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., KLG Europe, Kuehne and Nagel International AG, NGL Gondrand Group SA, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Overland Total Logistics Services Sdn. Bhd., SNCF Group, and Yellow Corp.

Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape – Buy the report!

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Story continues

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by vehicle type (medium, heavy commercial vehicle, and light commercial vehicle), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Vehicle Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The medium vehicle segment is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period. Major business activities in this segment include the movement of goods by surface transport carriers, such as trucks and trailers. In addition, refrigerated trucks used for the transportation of temperature-sensitive products also generate significant revenue in this sector.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this road freight transport market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the road freight transport market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the road freight transport market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the road freight transport market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of road freight transport market vendors

Related Reports:

The less-than-truckload (LTL) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 103.05 billion. The increased outsourcing of logistics services is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the implementation of the ELD mandate may impede the market growth.

The truck-as-a-service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 18,499.77 million. The digital transformation in the trucking industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as a shortage of truck drivers may impede the market growth.

Road Freight Transport Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 130.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AlkomTrans, Cargo Carriers Ltd., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Logistics Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Fercam Spa, First European Logistics Ltd., Ital Logistics Ltd., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., KLG Europe, Kuehne and Nagel International AG, NGL Gondrand Group SA, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Overland Total Logistics Services Sdn. Bhd., SNCF Group, and Yellow Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global road freight transport market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Medium and heavy commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Light commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AlkomTrans

12.4 Cargo Carriers Ltd.

12.5 CEVA Logistics AG

12.6 CJ Logistics Corp.

12.7 Deutsche Bahn AG

12.8 Deutsche Post AG

12.9 DSV AS

12.10 FedEx Corp.

12.11 Fercam Spa

12.12 First European Logistics Ltd.

12.13 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

12.14 Kuehne and Nagel International AG

12.15 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

12.16 Overland Total Logistics Services Sdn. Bhd.

12.17 SNCF Group

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Road Freight Transport Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/road-freight-transport-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-03-driven-by-rapid-growth-in-the-e-commerce-industry---technavio-301745215.html

SOURCE Technavio