U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,524.75
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,919.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,042.50
    +9.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.00
    -0.96 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1210
    -0.2320 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,729.45
    -684.11 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.56
    -6.19 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,301.48
    -165.75 (-0.60%)
     

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe to Record 1.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Deutsche Post DHL Group opened its New Logistics Hub at Malpensa airport in March 2021 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Road Freight Transportation Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc.,Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG and Schenker AG among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Products (Food and Beverages, Metal and Mining, Dangerous goods, and Agriculture)

  • Geographies: Europe (Germany, UK, France and Spain), Rest of Europe)

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 58.43 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 3%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Rest of Europe will register the highest growth rate of 30% among the other regions. Poland is the key market for Road Freight Transportation in the Rest of Europe. However, market growth in Rest of Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in Europe

Vendor Insights-

The Road Freight Transportation Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as incorporating green logistics and digital transformation to compete in the market.

Moreover, vendors are investing extensively in joint ventures and acquisitions to capture a major share of the road freight transportation market in Europe and expand their presence in new regions. With the rise in demand for logistics, most vendors are opting for strategic alliances for enhancing their market presence and consumer base.

However, intense competition among the vendors in the road freight transportation has significantly resulted in the increased number of strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) over the past years.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Road Freight Transport market share growth in Rest of Europe will be significant during the forecast period, having Poland as its key market. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the market growth in other regions.

The geographic position of Italy and its connectivity to major European countries have been the primary factory for a large number of vendors in the region over the forecast period. Moreover, the Italian government and European Investment Bank are financing various projects to increase as well as maintain road connectivity in Italy and across Europe. Out of nine transnational corridors, four Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) networks cross Italy, thereby making it one of the important freight hubs in Europe.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Growth in global trucking market:

The volume of goods transportation is expected to increase constantly in line with the long-run growth in the global economy. Moreover, the logistic explosion in the emerging countries is expected to be on a large scale. Also, globalization is encouraging the transportation of large volumes of goods domestically and internationally, which is estimated to drive the global trucking market and road freight transport in Europe during the forecast period.

  • Road Freight an integral part of intermodal transportation Market Trend:

Usage of various modes of transport for shipping single or multiple shipments through the same source. Roads are used to transfer the shipments to either rail or sea terminals, as they may not be directly connected to the shipper. Intermodal transportation is dominated by railroad shipment as all the ports are may not be accessed through water channels. Moreover, it has been noticed that the road-water intermodal freight transportation is gaining a global popularity.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The Intermodal Freight Transportation market size has the potential to grow by USD 46.55 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC by Mode of Transportation and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The rail freight transportation market in APAC size has the potential to grow by USD 9.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.87%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Road Freight Transportation Market Scope in Europe

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 58.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.20

Regional analysis

Germany, Spain, UK, France, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 30%

Key consumer countries

Germany, France, Spain, UK, and Poland

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/road-freight-transportation-market-in-europe-to-record-1-20-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--deutsche-post-dhl-group-opened-its-new-logistics-hub-at-malpensa-airport-in-march-2021--technavio-301463132.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Australia’s Unemployment Rate Tumbles to 13-Year Low of 4.2%

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian unemployment tumbled to a 13-year low as a hiring boom extended into December, highlighting the labor market’s strength before surging coronavirus cases cast a shadow over near-term economic activity.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth

  • Johnson & Johnson’s got a new CEO and a plan to split the company in two. Here’s what else to expect out of J&J’s earnings

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has long been viewed as a bellwether stock for other health care companies, given its early slot in the earnings calendar and a business model that spans everything from hip implants to rheumatoid arthritis drugs and Band-Aids. Next Tuesday, when the company is set to reveal its fourth-quarter performance, investors will also be paying attention to what Joaquin Duato, a longtime J&J exec who became CEO earlier this month, has to say about the direction of the company. Duato replaces Alex Gorsky, who started his career as a J&J sales rep before being named CEO in 2012.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Future of work: Zoom CFO describes the future of hybrid jobs at the company

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Zoom hosting the Work Transformation Summit, the introduction of a new hybrid work model for the company's employees, and the importance of socialization and collaboration.

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • Operational problems hit Canada's Suncor again, lowering oil production

    Suncor also confirmed the death of a worker on Jan. 6 at its Base plant, which police had reported earlier. Suncor said a heavy haul truck rear-ended a second truck at the mine, resulting in the death of a driver. The incident is the fourth fatality at a Suncor facility since late 2020, Scotiabank analyst Jason Bouvier said.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Gasoline Prices at Multiyear High; Biden Scrambles to Lower Cost

    Gasoline prices have consistently risen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the price in dollars per gallon reaching pre-Great Recession levels in recent weeks. In the U.S., gasoline prices ended December at $3.41 a gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. What Can President Biden Do About Gas Prices?

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • KPMG fined $5.8 million over "Bargain Booze" audits in Britain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting watchdog on Wednesday fined KPMG 4.3 million pounds ($5.85 million) for audits of drinks store chain Conviviality, whose brands included Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, before it went into administration in 2018. The Financial Reporting Council said KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will also have to report to the watchdog identifying the causes of the deficiencies in the 2017 audit, and the steps and remedial action which the firm has taken. In the latest in a string of sanctions from the FRC, the KPMG's fine was reduced to 3 million pounds for admissions and early settlement of the case, the FRC said.

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • ‘We Were Wrong’ About Exxon’s Prospects, Analyst Says

    It turns out Exxon Mobil has a lot better prospects than an RBC analyst first envisioned. Analyst Biraj Borkhataria upgraded the stock on Wednesday pointing to higher oil prices and improved investor enthusiasm for the sector. A former bear on Exxon Mobil has changed his tune, and acknowledged that he underestimated the company’s comeback last year.

  • Lowe's leases 1.2 million square feet of industrial space in Mesa

    Home improvement retail giant Lowe's Companies Inc. will be moving into a massive warehouse in southeast Mesa. Here is what we know so far.

  • Free government COVID test kits now available: Everything you need to know

    A new federal website to request free COVID-19 test kits is online now.

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • Activision’s Embattled CEO Is Already Complicating Microsoft’s Acquisition

    The confusion around Kotick's future role adds one more unknown to a merger that is sure to get significant scrutiny in the months to come.

  • ASML still has no licence to ship newest machines to China - CEO

    The chief executive of ASML Holding NV on Wednesday said the company still has not received permission to ship any of its most cutting edge lithography systems, which are necessary to make advanced computer chips, to China. Under pressure from the U.S. government, the Dutch government has withheld granting a licence for ASML to export the machines, which are considered "dual use" goods with possible military applications. CEO Peter Wennink said he thought it unlikely that China would be able to replicate top lithography technology independently because ASML relies on "relentless innovation" and integrating components that are only available from non-Chinese suppliers.