Road Freight Transportation Market Size in Europe to Reach USD 58.43 Billion Globally by 2025 at 3 % CAGR | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe by Product (Food and beverages, Metals and mining, Dangerous goods, Agriculture, and Others) and Geography (Germany, Spain, UK, France, and Rest of Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The road freight transportation market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3% and is estimated to grow by USD 58.43 billion from 2020 to 2025. Technavio categorizes the road freight transportation market in Europe as a part of the global trucking market. The research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the road freight transportation market in Europe during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the Europe road freight transportation market is being an integral part of intermodal transportation. Intermodal transportation means the use of various modes of transportation for shipping a single or multiple shipments from the same source. The railroad segment dominates intermodal transportation. This is because not all the ports or cities are accessible through the water channels. However, it is noticed that the road–water intermodal freight transportation is increasingly gaining popularity globally. Companies, nowadays, are increasingly relying on intermodal transportation for the shipment of goods. Companies now cannot only rely on one mode of transportation for shipping goods. Without road freights, shipments cannot reach the terminals of rail or seaports. Therefore, road freight is an integral part of intermodal transportation.





Market Challenges - The competitive pricing and higher operational costs will be a major challenge for the Europe road freight transportation market during the forecast period. Operational costs are constantly changing because of the volatility in the prices of crude oil. As freight companies are under contract, they cannot pass on the changes in the fuel prices to their customers. In addition, while renewing contracts, customers of the freight service providers negotiate for lower prices. There has been an increase in the demand for value-added services and specialized professional supply chain solutions. Road freight carriers are increasingly becoming competitive in terms of pricing their services. This has decreased the profitability of companies in the road freight business. The low revenue of small-sized road freight companies makes it challenging for them to achieve breakeven points early.

Segmentation Analysis:

The road freight transportation market in Europe report is segmented by Product (Food and beverages, Metals and mining, Dangerous goods, Agriculture, and Others) and Geography (Germany, Spain, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe).

Revenue Generating Segment: The road freight transportation market share growth in Europe by the food and beverages segment will be significant for revenue generation.

Regional Analysis:30% of the market's growth will originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period. Poland is the key market for road freight transportation in the Rest of Europe

Some Companies Mentioned

The road freight transportation market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as opting for mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances to compete in the market.

Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 58.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.20 Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 30% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dangerous goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DACHSER SE

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

GEODIS

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Rhenus SE and Co. KG

Schenker AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

