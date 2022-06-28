U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

Road Freight Transportation Market Size in Europe to Reach USD 58.43 Billion Globally by 2025 at 3 % CAGR | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe by Product (Food and beverages, Metals and mining, Dangerous goods, Agriculture, and Others) and Geography (Germany, Spain, UK, France, and Rest of Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The road freight transportation market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3% and is estimated to grow by USD 58.43 billion from 2020 to 2025. Technavio categorizes the road freight transportation market in Europe as a part of the global trucking market. The research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the road freight transportation market in Europe during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe Forecast Report -  Buy Now! 

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the Europe road freight transportation market is being an integral part of intermodal transportation. Intermodal transportation means the use of various modes of transportation for shipping a single or multiple shipments from the same source. The railroad segment dominates intermodal transportation. This is because not all the ports or cities are accessible through the water channels. However, it is noticed that the road–water intermodal freight transportation is increasingly gaining popularity globally. Companies, nowadays, are increasingly relying on intermodal transportation for the shipment of goods. Companies now cannot only rely on one mode of transportation for shipping goods. Without road freights, shipments cannot reach the terminals of rail or seaports. Therefore, road freight is an integral part of intermodal transportation.

  • Market Challenges - The competitive pricing and higher operational costs will be a major challenge for the Europe road freight transportation market during the forecast period. Operational costs are constantly changing because of the volatility in the prices of crude oil. As freight companies are under contract, they cannot pass on the changes in the fuel prices to their customers. In addition, while renewing contracts, customers of the freight service providers negotiate for lower prices. There has been an increase in the demand for value-added services and specialized professional supply chain solutions. Road freight carriers are increasingly becoming competitive in terms of pricing their services. This has decreased the profitability of companies in the road freight business. The low revenue of small-sized road freight companies makes it challenging for them to achieve breakeven points early.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The road freight transportation market in Europe report is segmented by Product (Food and beverages, Metals and mining, Dangerous goods, Agriculture, and Others) and Geography (Germany, Spain, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe).

  • Revenue Generating Segment: The road freight transportation market share growth in Europe by the food and beverages segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • Regional Analysis:30% of the market's growth will originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period. Poland is the key market for road freight transportation in the Rest of Europe

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned 

The road freight transportation market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as opting for mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 58.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.20

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 30%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Dangerous goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Competitive scenario

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • DACHSER SE

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • FedEx Corp.

  • GEODIS

  • Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Rhenus SE and Co. KG

  • Schenker AG

  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/road-freight-transportation-market-size-in-europe-to-reach-usd-58-43-billion-globally-by-2025-at-3--cagr--technavio-301574965.html

SOURCE Technavio

