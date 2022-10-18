U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Road Stud And Delineator Market Size to Grow by USD 488.84 Million, The Road Stud to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Stud and Delineator Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 488.84 million between 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%, according to the latest report from Technavio. View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology Download FREE PDF Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Stud and Delineator Market 2022-2026

The report on the road stud and delineator market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the increasing incidence of road accidents as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing cost of products will be a major challenge for the geophysical services market during the forecast period.

The road stud and delineator market cover the following areas:

Market Segmentation:

Technavio analyzes the road stud and delineator market segmentation by product (road stud and road delineator) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The road stud and delineator market share growth by the road stud segment will be significant during the forecast period. Road studs are widely used along highways, airports, roadways, car parks, railway platforms, and transit areas. These safety devices are manufactured using plastic, aluminum, and steel. Thus, the road stud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In the geographical segment, 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. An increase in investment in commercial real estate projects with improved facilities will facilitate the road stud and delineator market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

3M Co., Brady Corp., Clearview Intelligence Ltd., EVELUX Traffic Safety Systems Trd. Co., IBOTECH GmbH and Co. KG, Lindsay Corp., Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co. Ltd., Nucor Corp., Pexco LLC, Philippine Chemsteel Industries Inc., Plasticade, Rennicks UK Ltd., Roadtech Manufacturing, Solar Path NSW, SWARCO AG, ThreeD Plastics Inc., Tritech Sdn Bhd., and Valmont Industries Inc. among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • 3M Co. - The company offers road studs and delineators such as 3M pavement markings and accessories.

  • Brady Corp. - The company offers road studs and delineators such as reflective delineator posts.

  • Clearview Intelligence Ltd. - The company offers road studs and delineators such as SolarLite active road studs.

  • EVELUX Traffic Safety Systems Trd. Co. - The company offers road studs and delineators such as Solar Flashng LED Road Maintenance Signs.

  • IBOTECH GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers road studs and delineators such as mobile LED traffic jam warning systems.

  • Lindsay Corp. - The company offers road studs and delineators such as Deliline Lane Delineator. To know more about Vendors Download FREE PDF Sample Report!

Road Stud And Delineator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 488.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.75

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Brady Corp., Clearview Intelligence Ltd., EVELUX Traffic Safety Systems Trd. Co., IBOTECH GmbH and Co. KG, Lindsay Corp., Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co. Ltd., Nucor Corp., Pexco LLC, Philippine Chemsteel Industries Inc., Plasticade, Rennicks UK Ltd., Roadtech Manufacturing, Solar Path NSW, SWARCO AG, ThreeD Plastics Inc., Tritech Sdn Bhd., and Valmont Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Road stud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Road delineator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Brady Corp.

  • 10.5 Clearview Intelligence Ltd.

  • 10.6 EVELUX Traffic Safety Systems Trd. Co.

  • 10.7 IBOTECH GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.8 Lindsay Corp.

  • 10.9 Nucor Corp.

  • 10.10 SWARCO AG

  • 10.11 Tritech Sdn Bhd.

  • 10.12 Valmont Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Road Stud and Delineator Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/road-stud-and-delineator-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-488-84-million-the-road-stud-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-type-segment--technavio-301651002.html

SOURCE Technavio

