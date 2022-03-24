Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market to Reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2029; Trane Technologies Acquires Farrar Scientific to Expand Business Operations: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global road transport refrigeration equipment market size was USD 3.74 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.90 billion in 2022 to USD 5.33 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market, 2022-2029.”

Road transport refrigeration equipment is being utilized to keep frozen and chilled products at a persistent temperature. Frozen fruits and vegetables are in high demand, and this trend is anticipated to endure. It is owing to the ability of refrigeration trucks to carry meat, dairy, and pharmaceutical items promptly and securely.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 5.33 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 3.74 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Install Vehicle, Mode of Operation, Power Source, Application and Regional Growth Drivers Chief Players Make Prominent Acquisitions to Increase Business Prospects Continual Rise in Demand for Frozen Food Products to Spur Market Growth North America to Dominate Backed by Surging Demand for Processed Foods





COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 to Observe Positive Growth due to Increased Adoption of Product

The COVID-19 pandemic brought along massive tension on transportation and logistics, as well as supply and demands, which were also fluctuated intensely. The pandemic had a notable effect on road transport refrigeration equipment, as the refrigeration sector experienced a decreased inventory and higher demand. Nonetheless, the market is projected to have positive growth and is predicted to showcase the same in the future. The favorable growth is attributed to the augmented utilization of refrigerated food products and packaged food items to store pivotal groceries and decrease visits to stores and supermarkets.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Report Coverage:

Our reports are directed with an expansive review method, which helps our clients get a better understanding of the global market dynamics. We have considered numerous factors such as drivers and restraints, COVID-19 impacts, regional analysis, the active players in the market, and the competitive scenario. We also have drafted a total market summary so that our readers and clients can make effective decisions based on our report.

Competitive Landscape:

Chief Players Make Prominent Acquisitions to Increase Business Prospects

The dominating companies in the market frequently implement strategic initiatives to spur their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the road transport refrigeration equipment by facing least hindrances. One such proficient notion is purchasing competitive companies and hence safeguarding revenue for both the corporations.

Industry Development:

July 2021 - SeaCube Containers LLC acquired 200 Carrier PodsTM monitored by Sensitech to meet the expected increase in demand for chilled storage capacity and cargo visibility in support of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Driving Factors:

Continual Rise in Demand for Frozen Food Products to Spur Market Growth

The food and beverage industry is actively using freezing technology as it empowers them to stockpile goods and products for a lengthier period of time. The usage of industrial freezing intended for the preservation of food for a longer time has displayed a huge benefit. Additionally, governments from all around the world are worried about restricted accessibility and wastage of food and vegetables during off-seasons. Furthermore, ever-rising food wastage is a huge concern that jeopardizes the environment and its organic resources. This is therefore expected to boost the road transport refrigeration equipment market growth.

Segmentation:

Vans & Light Trucks Segment to Dominate during Forecast Period

Based on install vehicle, the global market is divided into vans & light trucks, heavy trucks, and trailers. Vans & light trucks segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By mode of operation, the market is classified into a single temperature and multi-temperature.

By power source, the market is categorized into self-powered & vehicle-powered.

By application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and other healthcare products, food and beverage products, and floral products.

The scope of the report comprises five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Surging Demand for Processed Foods

North America is estimated to hold the largest road transport refrigeration equipment market share, owing to the growing demand for processed foods and elevated spending on the development of the cold supply chain throughout Canada and the U.S.

Asia Pacific has numerous commercial opportunities for the cold chain industry, involving storage and shipping.

Additionally, in Europe, nearly 25%-35% of the population bought online food and groceries led to a surging requirement for vans and truck refrigeration.

