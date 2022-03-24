U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market to Reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2029; Trane Technologies Acquires Farrar Scientific to Expand Business Operations: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Covered in Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market are Carrier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems Ltd.), G.A.H. Refrigeration, Hwasung Thermo Co. Ltd., Trane Technologies plc (Thermo King Corporation & FrigoBlock Grosskopf GmbH), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Zanotti S.p.A.), Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co., Ltd., Safkar Ege Cooling Air Conditioning Cold Air Tes.İhr.İth.A.Ş, Kingtec Group Company Limited, Zhengzhou Corun Tech Co., Ltd., Hubbard Products Ltd., Subros Ltd., LAMBERET SAS, Morgan Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull, Chereau SAS, Wabash National Corporation, KRESS Fahrzeugbau GmbH, Zhengzhou Guchen Thermo Co., Ltd.

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global road transport refrigeration equipment market size was USD 3.74 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.90 billion in 2022 to USD 5.33 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market, 2022-2029.

Road transport refrigeration equipment is being utilized to keep frozen and chilled products at a persistent temperature. Frozen fruits and vegetables are in high demand, and this trend is anticipated to endure. It is owing to the ability of refrigeration trucks to carry meat, dairy, and pharmaceutical items promptly and securely.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/road-transport-refrigeration-equipment-market-101604

Companies Profiled in the Market Report:

  • Carrier

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems Ltd.)

  • G.A.H. Refrigeration

  • Hwasung Thermo Co. Ltd.

  • Trane Technologies plc (Thermo King Corporation & FrigoBlock Grosskopf GmbH)

  • Daikin Industries Ltd. (Zanotti S.p.A.)

  • Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co., Ltd.

  • Safkar Ege Cooling Air Conditioning Cold Air Tes.İhr.İth.A.Ş

  • Kingtec Group Company Limited

  • Zhengzhou Corun Tech Co., Ltd.

  • Hubbard Products Ltd.

  • Subros Ltd.

  • LAMBERET SAS

  • Morgan Corporation

  • Schmitz Cargobull

  • Chereau SAS

  • Wabash National Corporation

  • KRESS Fahrzeugbau GmbH

  • Zhengzhou Guchen Thermo Co., Ltd.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

4.6%

2029 Value Projection

USD 5.33 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.74 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Install Vehicle, Mode of Operation, Power Source, Application and Regional

Growth Drivers

Chief Players Make Prominent Acquisitions to Increase Business Prospects

Continual Rise in Demand for Frozen Food Products to Spur Market Growth

North America to Dominate Backed by Surging Demand for Processed Foods


COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 to Observe Positive Growth due to Increased Adoption of Product
The COVID-19 pandemic brought along massive tension on transportation and logistics, as well as supply and demands, which were also fluctuated intensely. The pandemic had a notable effect on road transport refrigeration equipment, as the refrigeration sector experienced a decreased inventory and higher demand. Nonetheless, the market is projected to have positive growth and is predicted to showcase the same in the future. The favorable growth is attributed to the augmented utilization of refrigerated food products and packaged food items to store pivotal groceries and decrease visits to stores and supermarkets.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/road-transport-refrigeration-equipment-market-101604

Report Coverage:

Our reports are directed with an expansive review method, which helps our clients get a better understanding of the global market dynamics. We have considered numerous factors such as drivers and restraints, COVID-19 impacts, regional analysis, the active players in the market, and the competitive scenario. We also have drafted a total market summary so that our readers and clients can make effective decisions based on our report.

Competitive Landscape:

Chief Players Make Prominent Acquisitions to Increase Business Prospects

The dominating companies in the market frequently implement strategic initiatives to spur their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the road transport refrigeration equipment by facing least hindrances. One such proficient notion is purchasing competitive companies and hence safeguarding revenue for both the corporations.

Industry Development:

  • July 2021 - SeaCube Containers LLC acquired 200 Carrier PodsTM monitored by Sensitech to meet the expected increase in demand for chilled storage capacity and cargo visibility in support of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Driving Factors:

Continual Rise in Demand for Frozen Food Products to Spur Market Growth

The food and beverage industry is actively using freezing technology as it empowers them to stockpile goods and products for a lengthier period of time. The usage of industrial freezing intended for the preservation of food for a longer time has displayed a huge benefit. Additionally, governments from all around the world are worried about restricted accessibility and wastage of food and vegetables during off-seasons. Furthermore, ever-rising food wastage is a huge concern that jeopardizes the environment and its organic resources. This is therefore expected to boost the road transport refrigeration equipment market growth.

Quick Buy Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101604

Segmentation:

Vans & Light Trucks Segment to Dominate during Forecast Period

Based on install vehicle, the global market is divided into vans & light trucks, heavy trucks, and trailers. Vans & light trucks segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By mode of operation, the market is classified into a single temperature and multi-temperature.

By power source, the market is categorized into self-powered & vehicle-powered.
By application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and other healthcare products, food and beverage products, and floral products.

The scope of the report comprises five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Surging Demand for Processed Foods

North America is estimated to hold the largest road transport refrigeration equipment market share, owing to the growing demand for processed foods and elevated spending on the development of the cold supply chain throughout Canada and the U.S.

Asia Pacific has numerous commercial opportunities for the cold chain industry, involving storage and shipping.

Additionally, in Europe, nearly 25%-35% of the population bought online food and groceries led to a surging requirement for vans and truck refrigeration.

Major Table of content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Share Analysis, 2021

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

      • By Install Vehicle (USD Bn)

        • Van & Light Truck

        • Heavy Truck

        • Trailer

      • By Mode of Operation (USD Bn)

        • Single Temperature

        • Multi Temperature

      • By Power Source (USD Bn)

        • Vehicle Powered

        • Self-Powered

      • By Application (USD Bn)

        • Food and Beverage Products

        • Pharmaceutical and Other Healthcare Products

        • Floral Products

      • By Region (USD Bn)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Latin America

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/road-transport-refrigeration-equipment-market-101604

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Bucket Elevator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Centrifugal and Continuous), By Industry (Cement, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Power & Energy, Paper & Pulp, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Walk in Coolers and Freezers Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Indoor, Outdoor) By Application (Commercial Kitchen and Restaurants, Retail Stores, Cold Storage Warehouse, Pharmaceuticals, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Concrete & gravel, Bricks and Ceramics, Asphalt and Tar, Timber and Wood Products, Metals, and Others), By Source (Demolition, Construction, and Renovation), By Service (Disposal, and Collection), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Processing Equipment, Packaging Equipment, and Service Equipment), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Asphalt Pavers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Track pavers, Wheel pavers & Screeds), By Pavement Width (Less than 2.5 Meters, 2.5 – 5 Meters & More than 5 Meters), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

