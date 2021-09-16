U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.20
    -19.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,689.14
    -125.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,106.72
    -54.81 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.68
    -5.77 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.43
    -0.18 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    -40.80 (-2.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -1.06 (-4.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0058 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    +0.0300 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7000
    +0.3400 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,067.93
    -145.95 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.39
    +2.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

With Road Trips, Camping, Bikes and Boats on the Rise, ACPS Automotive Showcases Vehicle Hitch Systems for U.S. Auto Manufacturers at Motor Bella 2021

·3 min read

Unique towing technology seamlessly integrates with vehicles for simple manufacturer installation and hassle-free use

TROY, Mich., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACPS Automotive, the European market leader and global provider of trailer hitch systems for passenger cars, SUVs and vans, is showcasing its innovative hitch systems for the U.S. market at Motor Bella in Pontiac, Michigan September 21-22. ACPS Automotive's sleek hitch solutions are installed on the vehicle on the assembly line or by certified mechanics at the dealerships, delivering added value for automobile manufacturers and making it easy for drivers to hit the road with their gear in tow. Backed by the company's more than 60 years in business and 140 patents worldwide, ACPS Automotive's advanced solutions deliver unprecedented performance, safety and durability.

Designed to replace the rigid, exposed, and unsightly hitches most of us think of when considering a towing solution, and meeting the highest safety standards, ACPS Automotive's hitches and carriers are easy to integrate into today's lighter and more fuel-efficient fleets. The hitches of ACPS Automotive allows to move and adjust them easily and even disappear when not in use. As Americans are increasingly embracing the road trip for leisure travel and extended "workcations," the need continues to grow for high-performing and user-friendly hitch solutions that can safely and reliably haul gear and equipment from bike carriers to boats to campers.

"In the U.S., there is a huge opportunity to introduce the discerning driver to intuitive hitch technology that will add value for their next road trip while not detracting from the vehicle design," said Daniel Csuta-Galisz, ACPS Automotive's R&D Director North America. "After equipping vehicles in Europe for 60+ years with our cutting-edge hitch solutions, we're eager to show U.S. OEMs how we can work with them to integrate this advanced towing technology into their vehicles, delighting drivers."

ACPS Automotive was the first to introduce the disappearing hitch, which retracts into the vehicle at the push of a button. The technology relies on a swivel system invented by ACPS Automotive that ensures the swivel curve and size of the hitch are optimally aligned with the vehicle, so that the system requires a minimum amount of space when retracted. ACPS Automotive also offers removable solutions that are easy to take on and off and automatically lock in place for added safety, without compromising on functionality. In addition, ACPS Automotive's fixed hitch solution offers a lower-cost option that still delivers full functionality. In this segment, ACPS Automotive stands out with cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and exceptional weld quality that not only makes hitches look great, but ensures they last longer.

Visitors to Motor Bella can learn more about ACPS Automotive's innovative trailer hitch solutions at ACPS Automotive, booth 200/201 in the AutoMobili-D area.

Learn more at www.acps-automotive.com/en.

About ACPS Automotive
ACPS Automotive is the European market and technology leader for towbars for passenger cars, SUVs and vans. Founded in 1955 and located in Ingersheim, near Stuttgart, Germany, ACPS Automotive develops, manufactures and sells its innovative and safe trailer and carrier systems from ten locations across Europe, the United States and Mexico under the ORIS brand. The brand works closely with automotive OEMs and end-users, as well as companies in the aftermarket, such as garages and dealers. ACPS Automotive holds more than 140 patents worldwide and shapes the hitch and carrier market with its innovations.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-road-trips-camping-bikes-and-boats-on-the-rise-acps-automotive-showcases-vehicle-hitch-systems-for-us-auto-manufacturers-at-motor-bella-2021-301378930.html

SOURCE ACPS Automotive

Recommended Stories

  • Ford to boost F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year

    "The interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations," Executive Chairman Bill Ford said in a statement. Ford's move, confirming a Reuters report last month, comes even as Industry observers question whether individual buyers will give up their gas-powered pickups for electric models. The Lightning is an electric version of Ford's best-selling gas-powered F-150 truck, whose popularity has made it the subject of some songs.

  • House Democrats plan EV tax credits of up to $12,500, as Republicans, Tesla, Toyota voice objections

    The Democratic-run House Ways and Means Committee's proposals for a $3.5 trillion spending package include new tax credits for electric vehicles, as Washington continues to push for a shift away from gasoline-powered cars.

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • Rivian Beats Tesla, GM With First Electric Pickup; Nikola Set To Begin Semi Production

    Rivian rolled out the first all-electric pickup truck, beating GM, Tesla and Ford. Meanwhile, Nikola plans to make 100 semis in Germany.

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024

    Xpeng Heitech, a flying car startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Wednesday that it would deliver flying cars to customers in 2024. The startup, founded in 2013 and funded by Xpeng and Xpeng's Chief Executive He Xiaopeng, now employs 400 people and will expand workforce to have 700 people by the end of this year, company's founder Zhao Deli told World New Energy Vehicle Congress. Xpeng Heitech's model will be able to drive on road, Zhao said.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Suncor partners with indigenous communities to buy stake in Northern Courier Pipeline

    Suncor, three First Nations and five Métis communities will own a 15% stake in this pipeline asset with a value of about C$1.3 billion. Oil and gas companies have been increasingly partnering with Canada's First Nations on projects as they play a pivotal role in Canada's oil industry.

  • There’s a $25,000 EV Coming, But It Isn’t From Tesla

    Chinese EV maker XPeng unveiled its newest product: It's a sedan that can be had for as low as $25,000.

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • GM tells Bolt EV owners park away from vehicles in decks

    General Motors Co on Wednesday recommended that Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle owners parking in decks do so on the top floor or on an open level, at least 50 feet away from other vehicles, citing potential fire risks. GM sent a notice to consumers who had asked about parking issues, he added. GM had previously asked owners to park Bolt vehicles outdoors, away from structures, and to not charge them overnight.

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • Lordstown, Fisker stocks get downgraded as B. of A. cites worries about ‘fierce’ competition

    Worries about the competition among EV makers turn Bank of America analysts cold on Lordstown Motors Corp. and Fisker Inc., with shares of both EV makers getting rating downgrades on Thursday.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • U.S. needs to do these 3 things to ensure majority of new cars are electric by 2030: Michigan congresswoman

    Rep. Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.) told Yahoo Finance three things companies in her district and the government need to do to reach Biden's goal of half of car sales to be electric by 2030.

  • Rivian starts building R1T electric trucks for customers

    Rivian hit a major milestone on Tuesday.

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”