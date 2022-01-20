U.S. markets closed

Roadman Announces Share Consolidation

Roadman Investments Corp.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT) (FWB:1QD) (OTC:RMANF) ("Roadman Investments'' or the "Company") a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm, announces that it will be consolidating all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) postconsolidation Common Share for each ten (10) preconsolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

Trading of the Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis on TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) will commence on or about January 24, 2022. The Company's name and trading symbol LITT unchanged.

The Consolidation is expected to result in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares being reduced from 200,787,636 pre-consolidation Common Shares to approximately 20,078,764 post-Consolidation Common Shares. The exercise or conversion price of warrants, convertible debentures, compensation options and options, and the number of Common Shares issuable thereunder will also be proportionately adjusted upon the completion of the Consolidation. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. All fractions of Common Shares will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The Consolidation is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. The Company will be obtaining a new set of CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Consolidation. The effective date for the Consolidation and the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers is expected to be January 20, 2022. The Company anticipates that its current trading symbol will remain unchanged.

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments Corp. (“Roadman”) is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Roadman Contacts:
Luke Montaine
luke@roadmancorp.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, completing a transaction with A3Com, other statements relating to the financial and business prospects of the Company, and other matters.

Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, increase in costs, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and fees charged by service providers. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


