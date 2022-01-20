Roadman Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT) (FWB:1QD) (OTC:RMANF) ("Roadman Investments'' or the "Company") a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm, announces that it will be consolidating all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) postconsolidation Common Share for each ten (10) preconsolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").



Trading of the Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis on TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) will commence on or about January 24, 2022. The Company's name and trading symbol LITT unchanged.

The Consolidation is expected to result in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares being reduced from 200,787,636 pre-consolidation Common Shares to approximately 20,078,764 post-Consolidation Common Shares. The exercise or conversion price of warrants, convertible debentures, compensation options and options, and the number of Common Shares issuable thereunder will also be proportionately adjusted upon the completion of the Consolidation. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. All fractions of Common Shares will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The Consolidation is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. The Company will be obtaining a new set of CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Consolidation. The effective date for the Consolidation and the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers is expected to be January 20, 2022. The Company anticipates that its current trading symbol will remain unchanged.

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments Corp. (“Roadman”) is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Roadman Contacts:

Luke Montaine

luke@roadmancorp.com

