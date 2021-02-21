Roadman’s Licensee A3Com Announces the World-Renowned Artist Cao Jun and Cao Jun Sponsored Bitcoin Wallet Launching on iCashRewards.io

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(OTC PINK:RMANF) ("Roadman" or the "Company") licensee A3Com Solutions Corp. ("A3Com") is pleased to announce Cao Jun Art and Cao Jun Digital Wallet Card launching on iCashRewards Virtual Reality Center ("VR Centre") and social eCommerce iCashRewards.io.

A3Com is a Vancouver-based eCommerce and mobile rewards platform and software development company. A3Com has an exclusive license for the right to develop iCashRewards, a next generation social eCommerce video marketing and rewards platform. iCashRewards is a leading provider of online and virtual reality shopping experiences, connecting merchants and consumers across the globe.

iCashRewards welcomes world renowned artist Cao Jun as he launches his newest series The New Song Dynasty showcase in our VR Centre and will publish a limited edition of 10,000 Cao Jun Digital Wallet Cards on iCashRewards.io.

The Cao Jun Digital Wallet Card is an NFC-enabled Bitcoin wallet card powered by Pundi X and A3Com licensed iCashRewards. The Cao Jun exclusive digital wallet card managed by XWallet can be used as a Bitcoin debit card, has a social chat connecting with the users through Telegram channel without leaving the wallet app. There are over 800,000 XWallet registered user accounts within the Pundi X community from over 30 countries spanning North and South America, the EU, Asia, and Australia. The XWallet can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

"We are very excited to announce this collaboration with the renowned artist Cao Jun in the iCashRewards VR Centre. This partnership signifies a major development for iCashRewards in adding more lines to the gift card category and is also great for novice users to learn how to use a Bitcoin wallet, including the first Bitcoin art collection. Learn more at: https://www.icashrewards.io/shop?brand=CaoJun_Gift_Card," said Fanny Travis, Managing Director of A3Com.

"Virtual Reality is an excellent tool for bringing collections to digital life in a post Covid-19 world, especially one that involves social distancing. The Cao Jun Art showcase in the iCashRewards VR center offers a totally immersive experience, one in which many museums around the world are just now starting to embrace. Paintings from Cao Jun New Song Dynasty represent the pinnacle of centuries of traditional Chinese painting. We are excited to have Cao Jun Art and his Bitcoin collection led by A3Com." said Luke Montaine, CEO of Roadman Investments.

iCashRewards further announces that its users can now redeem loyalty points to Bitcoin in addition to fiat currency or USDT from shopping at www.iCashRewards.io

About Cao Jun

Cao Jun is a Chinese artist currently residing in New York City. Cao Jun's core philosophy is that nature and humanity can co-exist harmoniously in order to bring human beings closer to nature. This central theme resonates in his paintings and is treasured by his many fans around the world. Cao Jun's background is a blending of Asian and Western cultures, which creates his unique cognitive style and academic personality. In addition to using pen and ink in his work, Cao Jun's art espouses the "borrowing the ancients to open the present" by melding together both tradition and modernism in his art. His work is uniquely original, but also in touch with tradition. His love for life and nature resonates through his artistic charm and expressionism. His work has been featured in exhibitions at the McMullen Museum of Art at Boston College, the Rockefeller Museum, the National Art Museum of China, the Long Island Museum in New York and more. Cao Jun's work has been offered at auctions with realized prices of as much as $452,349 USD.

About A3Com Solutions Corp.

A3Com Solutions Corp.("A3Com") is a Vancouver-based startup, Blockchain & AI-focused software development company focusing on e-commerce and mobile reward platforms, consumer loyalty, and digital marketing. A3Com's featured platform is iCashRewards, which connects merchants and consumers worldwide. Roadman has a first right of refusal to purchase 100% of A3Com after Roadman reaches 500,000 users on iCashRewards.io.

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments Corp. ("Roadman") is a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth within its portfolio holdings in order to realize alpha returns for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into companies that offer breakthrough products, devices, treatments and health supplements.

