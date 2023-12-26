Roadster Factory a total loss after Christmas morning fire, Armagh chief says

Dec. 26—ARMAGH, Pa. — More than a dozen fire companies from two counties were called out around 1 a.m. Monday for what officials are describing as a total-loss commercial structure fire on the 300 block of Killen Road in Indiana County.

Nearly 12 hours later, crews were still at the scene, dousing the rubble of The Roadster Factory in water.

"I would think we're going to be here for 20 hours," Armagh and East Wheatfield Township Fire Chief Tom Fry said. "And then we're probably going to get called back."

The state police fire marshal has been contacted to investigate the cause of the fire at the Armagh location, he said.

The roughly 48,000-square-foot facility was engulfed in flames throughout the early hours of the morning while more than 100 firefighters surrounded the structure and tried to contain the blaze.

As the sun rose on Christmas morning, all that was left was a gutted brick structure in the front of the business and smoldering ruins behind.

Firefighters managed to pull a few antique cars from the showroom. The vehicles later sat on the lawn in front of the factory, but the full extent of the loss was unknown.

Armagh and East Wheatfield Township, Clyde, Brush Valley, New Florence, Seward, Bolivar fire departments, and Citizens EMS Dispatch were dispatched on the first alarm, according to Indiana County 911.

Minutes later, Jackson Township, Nanty Glo, Vintondale, West Taylor Township, Fairfield Township and Blairsville fire departments were called to the scene.

At roughly 2 a.m., Black Lick Fire Department was dispatched into Clyde for standby and Homer City Fire Department was dispatched into Brush Valley for the same reason.

According to the 911 log, at 3:19 a.m., Middle Taylor Township Fire Department was dispatched to the blaze followed by Cherryhill Township and Pine Township fire departments around 5 a.m.

Once the flames were under control and just billowing smoke remained, excavators were called in to move sections of metal roof and other refuse to reveal hotspots and allow firefighters to continue dousing the debris.

Many stood in awe of the devastation in front of them, including employees and the owner, Albert Runyan, who declined to comment.

The Roadster Factory specialized in classic British sports cars and was a British Motor Heritage Approved Supplier that provided enthusiasts with direct access to original equipment parts when available, as well as custom pieces that met original specifications.

"It is the goal of The Roadster Factory to make it as easy as possible for our customers to drive, maintain and restore classic British sports cars for fun, for transportation, for racing, or for show as they desire," the company's website says. "To this end, we stock everything from major components to nuts and bolts, and we provide free copies of parts catalogues for individual models."

Fry said he didn't know how many vehicles were lost in the blaze.

A survey of the property revealed at least two cars burned and under rubble near the back of the building, several destroyed engine blocks, and numerous fire-damaged parts boxes, catalogs and manuals.

In addition to the fire-caused destruction, the firefighters were facing issues of their own in battling the blaze.

Fry said hoses were springing leaks, trucks were running low on fuel after hours of idling with few options to replenish their tanks. Water was also a dwindling resource and several firefighters had to leave the scene for work and other responsibilities.

Only minor injuries were reported from firefighters working with the commercial debris.

Fry expressed his appreciation for all the first responders who answered the call on Christmas day.

"I can't say enough for them," he said.