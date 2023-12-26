Roadster Factory a total loss after Christmas fire, Armagh chief says

Dec. 26—ARMAGH, Pa. — More than a dozen fire companies from two counties were called out around 1 a.m. Monday for what officials described as a total-loss commercial structure fire at The Roadster Factory in Indiana County.

Nearly 12 hours later, crews were still at the scene, dousing the rubble of The Roadster Factory in the 300 block of Killen Road, between Dilltown and Armagh.

"I would think we're going to be here for 20 hours," Armagh and East Wheatfield Township fire Chief Tom Fry said on Monday afternoon, "and then we're probably going to get called back."

The state police fire marshal was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire, Fry said.

The roughly 48,000-square-foot facility was engulfed in flames throughout the early hours of Christmas morning while more than 100 firefighters tried to contain the blaze. As the sun rose, all that was left was a gutted brick structure at the front of the business and smoldering ruins behind.

The Roadster Factory manufactured and supplied parts for classic British sports cars. It was a British Motor Heritage Approved Supplier that provided enthusiasts with access to original and reproduction parts, and it made custom components as closely as possible to the original specifications, according to its website.

"It is the goal of The Roadster Factory to make it as easy as possible for our customers to drive, maintain and restore classic British sports cars for fun, for transportation, for racing, or for show as they desire," the company's website says.

Firefighters managed to pull a few antique cars from the showroom. The vehicles later sat on the lawn in front of the building, but the full extent of the loss was unknown.

Fry said he didn't know how many vehicles were lost in the blaze. A survey of the property revealed at least two cars burned and under rubble near the back of the building, several destroyed engine blocks, and numerous fire-damaged parts boxes, catalogs and manuals.

Many people stood watching the fire, including The Roadster Factory employees and the owner, Albert Runyan, who declined to comment.

Once the flames were under control and just billowing smoke remained, excavators were called in to move sections of metal roof and other debris to reveal hot spots and allow firefighters to continue dousing the debris.

In addition to the fire-caused destruction, the firefighters faced issues of their own in battling the blaze. Fry said hoses were springing leaks, and trucks were running low on fuel after hours of idling, with few options to replenish their tanks. Water was also a dwindling resource, and several firefighters had to leave the scene for work and other responsibilities.

Only minor injuries were reported from firefighters working with the debris.

Fry expressed his appreciation for all the first responders who answered the call on Christmas Day.

"I can't say enough for them," he said.

Armagh and East Wheatfield Township, Clyde, Brush Valley, New Florence, Seward and Bolivar fire departments and Indiana's Citizens' Ambulance Service were dispatched on the first alarm, according to Indiana County 911.

Minutes later, Jackson Township, Nanty Glo, Vintondale, West Taylor Township, Fairfield Township and Blairsville fire departments were called to the scene. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to Clyde for standby and Homer City Fire Department was dispatched to Brush Valley for standby.

According to the 911 log, at 3:19 a.m., Middle Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the blaze, followed by Cherryhill Township and Pine Township fire departments around 5 a.m.