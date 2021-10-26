U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

Roanoke Gas Company Joins ONE Future

RGC Resources Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
ROANOKE, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roanoke Gas Company (“Roanoke Gas”), a subsidiary of RGC Resources, INC. (RGCO), announced that it has joined Our Nation’s Energy Future Coalition (“ONE Future”). Roanoke Gas distributes natural gas to approximately 63,000 Virginia households and delivers around 10 million decatherms annually.

“The addition of Roanoke Gas to the coalition is significant,” said Richard Hyde, Executive Director, ONE Future. “They are a high-profile partner to the community they serve, and this commitment to emissions reduction will send a strong signal to its constituents that their best interests are top of mind. We know the relationships they form within the Coalition will bring many opportunities for the ongoing exchange of best practices and positive growth.”

The ONE Future Coalition is a group of natural gas companies working together to voluntarily reduce methane emissions across the natural gas value chain to 1% (or less) by 2025 and is comprised of some of the largest natural gas production, gathering and boosting, processing, transmission and storage, and distribution companies in the U.S. that represent more than 20% of the U.S. natural gas value chain. As a ONE Future member, Roanoke Gas will report its 2021 methane results within the Distribution sector and hold a seat on the board of directors.

“We look forward to our partnership with ONE Future,” said Paul Nester, President and CEO, Roanoke Gas. “We have proudly served this community since 1883. This partnership will further enable us to continue delivering reliable, clean energy to this region and help us keep the environment clean and safe.”

Through the efforts of coalition members, ONE Future has surpassed its one percent goal in each of the three years that it has reported its methane intensity. The 2019 Methane Intensity Report, released in November 2020, registered a 2019 methane intensity number of 0.334%: beating its one percent goal by 67%. This means that methane emissions by coalition members across the natural gas value chain consisted of only about one-third of one percent of all natural gas produced and delivered, demonstrating that the natural gas industry can minimize methane emissions and increase production and throughput while supplying much needed energy to the U.S. and around the globe for years to come.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC. From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

ONE Future was formed when seven companies came together in 2014 with a focus to collectively achieve a science-based average rate of methane emissions across our facilities equivalent to one percent or less of total natural gas production. Since our formation, we have grown to more than 50 companies accounting for some of the largest natural gas producers, transmission, and distribution companies in the U.S. ONE Future members operate in 13 out of the 38 production basins and other segments of the value chain operate in multiple regions of the country, hence ONE Future’s data represent a geographically diverse and material share of the U.S. natural gas supply chain. For more information visit Home | One Future.

Contact:

Tommy Oliver
Roanoke Gas Company
540-777-3985

Beverly Jernigan
ONE Future
713-494-1733
beverly@beverlypr.com


