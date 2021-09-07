Rob Scott Joins Argosy Healthcare Partners

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP"), a lower middle market private equity investor focused exclusively on healthcare, and a division of Argosy Capital, a diversified investment firm with $1.9 billion in assets under management ("AUM"), is pleased to announce that Rob Scott has joined its investment team.

Argosy Healthcare Partners

Mr. Scott was most recently a Vice President at Baker Tilley Capital ("BTC") where he executed M&A transactions in the lower middle market. Prior to BTC, Rob was an Associate at The Bank of Tokyo (MUFG) in their Healthcare group focused on executing leveraged finance transactions. Rob began his career as an Analyst at The PFM Group in their healthcare division, where he provided M&A advisory to hospital systems. Rob received a B.S. in Management with a concentration in Finance from Case Western Reserve University where he was a member of the varsity basketball team.

AHP is dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurial founders and talented management teams and together building market leading platforms. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 - $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes majority control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and accelerate growth.

Rob Scott commented, "I am excited to join AHP and look forward to working with the team to build a best-in-class healthcare platform. There is tremendous opportunity in the lower middle market to team up with great founder-led healthcare services companies and support their growth."

Paul Barrett, Managing Partner of AHP, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the team. Rob has terrific experience across healthcare, M&A and leveraged finance and most importantly, he's a good person. With Rob on board, we look forward to earning the opportunity to work with terrific healthcare founders that are looking for a patient partner that understands their end market."

Story continues

About Argosy Capital

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Argosy is a diversified investment firm with $1.9 billion in AUM dedicated to the lower middle market with teams spanning private equity, real estate, credit, secondaries and healthcare. AHP represents the firm's fifth strategy and continues Argosy's 30-year track record of partnering with great founder owned businesses in the lower middle market. By combining deep expertise with a trusted, transparent approach, Argosy sets a higher standard for growth.

About Argosy Healthcare Partners

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurial founders and talented management teams and together building market leading platforms. The success of AHP is defined by the strength of its relationships with all key healthcare constituents including founders, industry executives, sector experts, deal sources and clinicians. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business and accelerate growth.

For further information, please visit :

www.argosyhp.com

Contact: Paul Barrett, Managing Partner

pbarrett@argosyhp.com

610-331-4362

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rob-scott-joins-argosy-healthcare-partners-301370715.html

SOURCE Argosy Healthcare Partners