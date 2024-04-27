Rob Walton stepping down from Walmart board

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rob Walton, the oldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, will not seek re-election on the Walmart board of directors, according to son-in-law and board chairman Greg Penner.

Talk Business & Politics says Penner made the announcement in Walmart’s annual proxy report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

Walton, 79, was the board vice chairman and chairman until resigning from that post to Penner in 2015.

TB&P says Tom Horton, who was a former chairman at American Airlines, has been a director since 2014 and is seeking re-election.

“Walmart has a 12-year board service limit but has asked Tim Flynn, retired chairman and CEO of KPMG, and Marissa Mayer, former president and CEO of Yahoo! Inc., to stay on another year,” TB&P said.

Here are the other directors seeking re-election:

• Cesar Conde, chair of NBCUniversal News Group

• Sarah Friar, president and CEO, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.

• Carla Harris, senior client advisor, Morgan Stanley

• Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO

• Greg Penner

• Randall Stephenson, retired AT&T CEO and executive chairman

• Steuart Walton, founder and chair of RZC Investments

