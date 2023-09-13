U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,471.22
    +9.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,707.36
    +61.37 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,809.40
    +35.78 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.34
    -4.98 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.18
    +0.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.90
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0742
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2780
    +0.0140 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5120
    +0.4110 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,236.79
    +164.29 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.41
    +7.21 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.18
    +2.65 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,706.52
    -69.85 (-0.21%)
     
BREAKING:

Biggest monthly increase in inflation since June 2022 comes as oil prices surge

Robbery crew in white Kia hits businesses overnight including a dispensary, Chicago police said

Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read
Chicago Tribune/TNS

A team of thieves traveling in a white Kia robbed at least three businesses overnight including a dispensary in the South Loop neighborhood, police said.

The overnight burglaries began shortly after 11 p.m. at a retail shop in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road. Police said three males wearing hoodies exited a Kia and shattered the front glass door of a retail shop.

Once the robbers were inside, they grabbed merchandise and a cash drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., two males wearing hoodies exited a KIA and shattered the front glass door of a dispensary in the 600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

The robbers fled with an unknown amount of merchandise.

About 30 minutes later, three males wearing hoodies exited a KIA and shattered the front glass door of another retail shop in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. The robbers fled with a safe and a cash drawer, police said.

A fourth business was robbed around 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Foster Avenue. Police said two males shattered the front glass of a retail shop before making off with merchandise and a cash drawer.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.