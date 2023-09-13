Robbery crew in white Kia hits businesses overnight including a dispensary, Chicago police said

A team of thieves traveling in a white Kia robbed at least three businesses overnight including a dispensary in the South Loop neighborhood, police said.

The overnight burglaries began shortly after 11 p.m. at a retail shop in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road. Police said three males wearing hoodies exited a Kia and shattered the front glass door of a retail shop.

Once the robbers were inside, they grabbed merchandise and a cash drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., two males wearing hoodies exited a KIA and shattered the front glass door of a dispensary in the 600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

The robbers fled with an unknown amount of merchandise.

About 30 minutes later, three males wearing hoodies exited a KIA and shattered the front glass door of another retail shop in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. The robbers fled with a safe and a cash drawer, police said.

A fourth business was robbed around 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Foster Avenue. Police said two males shattered the front glass of a retail shop before making off with merchandise and a cash drawer.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.