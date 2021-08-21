U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,351.07
    +436.26 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors With Substantial Losses to Lead the View, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: VIEW) securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until October 17, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the View class action lawsuit. The View class action lawsuit charges View and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The View class action lawsuit (Mehedi v. View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, No. 21-cv-06374) was commenced on August 18, 2021 in the Northern District of California.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the View class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the View class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 17, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II was a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC” or “blank check company”) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. On March 8, 2021, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and View combined via a business combination with View as the surviving, public entity.

The View class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (ii) there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (iii) as a result, View’s financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (iv) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about View’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 16, 2021, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.” On this news, View’s share price fell more than 24%, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP’s SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased View securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the View class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the View class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the View class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the View action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • When Will Disney, Ford, and AMC Pay Dividends Again?

    A lot of companies suspended their payouts in 2020. Some of them aren't coming back anytime soon.

  • Will Moderna Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2022?

    High-flying coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered a stunning 1,870% return since the pandemic started in January of last year. At this rate of growth, many investors are wondering if Moderna will soon become a trillion-dollar company. Earlier this month, Bank of America analysts projected that Moderna would need to sell between 1 billion and 1.5 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine every year from 2022 to 2038 to partly justify a valuation of $200 billion.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Nvidia, AMD Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points As This Pandemic Trend Continues

    Nvidia broke out on Friday while AMD stock is setting up. They lead five chip stocks to watch near buy points.

  • Mediocre Returns on Capital At General Motors (NYSE:GM) Aren't Supporting the EV Turnaround

    The transition from internal combustion to electric power is arguably the greatest transformation in automotive history so far. Yet, transitionary changes often spark some problems, especially in a race against the clock to either capture or keep the market share. In the wake of the latest news, we will examine how efficient is the company in using its capital.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    While large-cap players including Microsoft, Alphabet, and Apple have posted big gains across the stretch, many smaller players have seen volatile trading. Investors might be looking at recent market turbulence and wondering what comes next. While it's difficult to predict which trends will shape the market in the short term, the tech sector is still a great starting point for investors who are on the hunt for explosive growth.

  • Palantir Is an Enigma. The Opportunity in Its Stock Is Far More Clear.

    Palantir stock is a favorite of retail investors, but the company’s outside-the-box thinking makes some on Wall Street nervous.

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • Microsoft raises Office prices, Robinhood extends earnings sell-off, Bitcoin and crypto stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • Hackers steal even more Social Security numbers. How should you protect yourself?

    Hackers claim to have stolen 70 million Social Security numbers from AT&T days after massive T-Mobile breach. Here are some tips to protect yourself.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • U.S. Stocks See Large Inflows as ‘Everyone Believes in TINA’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock funds enjoyed their largest inflows in nine weeks, according to Bank of America strategists, as strong central bank support means there’s no alternative to equities to generate returns.U.S. equity funds attracted $12.8 billion in the seven days ending Aug. 18, Bofa said in a note, citing EPFR Global data. Worldwide, investors poured $23.9 billion into equities in the period, and pulled $4.5 billion from cash funds, the first outflow in five weeks.The BofA data, which wa

  • 2 Biopharma Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

    Biopharma is a great place to look for growth stocks to pack into your portfolio because there's always an illness that can be treated more effectively in the future than it is being treated today. The trick is that investors in biotech or pharma businesses need to be patient -- after all, it typically takes around seven or eight years to make a drug and get it approved by regulators. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is worth holding because it's the undisputed leader of its target market -- cystic fibrosis therapies.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 10.1% on Friday after the swimwear and intimate-apparel company announced that it reached a preliminary agreement on a potential acquisition. With $270 million in cash reserves and no debt, Naked then intensified its hunt for value-creating acquisitions. Naked Brand Group's stock price rose sharply on news of a potential acquisition deal.

  • Why You Should Avoid These Two Hot Technology Stocks

    Investors looking for "the next big thing" can get distracted by high-tech, rapid-growth stocks that come to market. Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and eliminate potential cyber threats automatically. It's easy to see why investors might be interested in the stock; SentinelOne grew its annual recurring revenue (it uses a subscription-based business, so this is how we measure the company's performance) 116% year over year in the first quarter.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • 3 High-Yielding Tech Dividend Stocks Nearing Aristocrat Status

    Income investors looking for steady dividend growth often turn to Dividend Aristocrats. Given their cash returns and 10 or more years of payout hikes, stocks such as Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) also deserve consideration.