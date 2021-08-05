U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,424.76
    +22.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,027.02
    +234.35 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,875.51
    +94.98 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.42
    +35.10 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.03
    +0.88 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7100
    +0.2420 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,793.89
    +1,155.47 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.59
    +27.69 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Kanzhun Limited Class Action Lawsuit - BZ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kanzhun class action lawsuit charges Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of Kanzhun publicly traded securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Kanzhun class action lawsuit – Bell v. Kanzhun Limited, No. 21-cv-13543 – was commenced on July 12, 2021 in the District of New Jersey.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Kanzhun class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Kanzhun class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 10, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Kanzhun class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”); (ii) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (iii) Kanzhun needed to “to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks”; (iv) Kanzhun needed to “enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities”; and (v) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun issued a press release entitled “KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Cybersecurity Review in China” which announced in pertinent part, that “pursuant to the announcement posted by the [CAC] on July 5, 2021, [Kanzhun] is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority,” “[d]uring the review period, ‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China to facilitate the process,” and Kanzhun “plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and continue to enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities.” On this news, the price of Kanzhun’s American Depository Shares fell approximately 15%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Kanzhun securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Kanzhun class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 619-231-1058
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • Apple worker who complained about sexism and 'hostile' workplace put on paid leave

    A senior Apple engineer has claimed she has been placed on administrative leave after raising concerns about sexism and health and safety failings in the office.

  • Rihanna reaches billionaire status, Bezos no longer the world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to break down Rihanna’s path to becoming a billionaire and Jeff Bezos being dethroned as the world’s richest person.

  • Amazon delays return to office until 2022

    Amazon.com Inc. is delaying a return to the office until early January, four months later than originally planned.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • BlackRock and Wells Fargo Delay Return to Office on Delta Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are pushing their return-to-office plans back a month to early October, as Wall Street grapples with rising Covid-19 rates across the U.S.BlackRock is allowing workers to choose whether or not to come into U.S. offices through Oct. 1, according to a memo. Wells Fargo, with almost 260,000 employees, will now begin bringing back staffers who have been working remotely starting Oct. 4 rather than Sept. 7, as previously announced, according to an i

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Lawyers for Huawei CFO argue U.S. acted in ‘bad faith’

    Lawyers for a senior Huawei executive argued in a Canadian court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the fraud case against her and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons she should be extradited.

  • Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Biden looks to make electric vehicles half of all new vehicle sales by 2030

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman reports details on President Biden setting a new national target on Thursday for the adoption of electric vehicles.

  • The Williams Companies, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

    The Williams Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:WMB ) came out with its second-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how...

  • How Weber is preparing millennials for their grill journey

    Weber Grills CEO,&nbsp;Chris Scherzinger, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Weber Grills' market debut, its global growth opportunity, and how the company differentiates itself from other grill competitors by offering a diverse product line for everyone.

  • John Deere Buys Autonomous Driving Startup Amid Labor Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- John Deere, the world’s biggest tractor maker, will acquire autonomous driving technology startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, a bet that farming will continue becoming more automated.Automation is thought to be key to solving farm labor shortages, which have long been rife in the sector. Growers are struggling to get enough workers to bring crops from fields at a time when global hunger is on the rise.“One of the biggest challenges farmers face today is the availability o

  • Amazon Same-Day Delivery Expands to 6 More U.S. Cities

    Amazon’s super-speedy delivery now covers a dozen cities — which may thrill shoppers and investors, but leaves workers bracing themselves.

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • Shipping snags prompt US firms to mull retreat from China

    Game maker Eric Poses last year created The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game, making a wry reference to the way the coronavirus had upended normal life. In a twist that Poses never could have predicted, his game itself would become caught up in the latest fallout from the health crisis: a backlogged global supply chain that has delayed shipments around the world and sent freight costs rocketing. Worst-Case Scenario, produced in China, was supposed to reach U.S. retailer Target’s distribution centers in early June.

  • No, Team Biden, Carmakers’ Chip Crisis Isn’t Getting Any Better

    (Bloomberg) -- In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said things were getting better for automakers suffering chip shortages that have shuttered plants and crippled production.Not that much better, it turns out. This week, suppliers of those vital electronic components warned the problem is far from over and said the car industry’s rapid pivot to electric vehicles may further stretch their ability to catch up. Their customers share the cautious view.According to the two biggest mak

  • Forget about the future: Americans are doing whatever it takes to get by today

    The Delta variant is a painful reminder that we are not out of the woods on the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest evidence of this comes from a new study out Thursday from the Nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies (TCRS), which serves up a variety of bleak data points. “Workers are weathering a public health crisis and contending with fears about the virus and vaccinations, concerns for family and friends, employment impacts, and financial setbacks,” said Catherine Collinson, chief executive and president of Transamerica Institute and TCRS.

  • Qualcomm Is Bidding for a Car-Parts Company. Why Autos Are the New High Tech.

    The offer is for the automotive safety parts supplier Veoneer. It tops a $31.25 bid from auto-parts giant Magna International.