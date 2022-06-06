U.S. markets closed

Robert D. Reinhart, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PALMERTON, Pa., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert D. Reinhart, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional in Vascular and Interventional Radiology and in acknowledgment of his work with St. Luke's University Health Network in PA.

A well-respected Vascular & Interventional Radiologist, Dr. Reinhart serves patients at The Vascular Center at St. Luke's Health Center in Palmerton. Vascular and interventional radiology is a specialized branch of radiology that focuses on diagnosing and treating diseases within the blood vessels and lymphatic system and other medical conditions such as cancer and specific infertility issues. For the past two years, Dr. Reinhart has also served as the Vice President of Medical Affairs for St. Luke's University Health Network, a nationally recognized health system and one of the leading teaching hospitals in the United States.

Dr. Reinhart received his Medical degree in 1992 from the Washington University School of Medicine. He completed his Internship in 1993 at St. Luke's Hospital and Health Network and his Residency in 1997 with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The following year, he completed his Vascular & Interventional Radiology fellowship at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He is board-certified in Vascular & Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology through the American Board of Radiology, a not-for-profit, physician-led organization tasked with the certification and ongoing professional development of physicians specializing in diagnostic radiology and interventional radiology, radiation oncology, and medical physics.

It was a chance phone that sparked Dr. Reinhart's interest as a young boy to become a doctor. He couldn't help but notice when a friend's father, a pediatrician, took a phone call concerning an ill patient. Hearing the pediatrician take charge of the situation — and ultimately learning that he saved the patient's life — left a lasting impression on the young Dr. Reinhart. He knew that a career in medicine to help others was what he wanted to pursue from that moment forward.

When speaking to others about what it takes to become a successful doctor, Dr. Reinhart's advice is straightforward: "Be nice. Yes, be knowledgeable and do your job well, but, most importantly, be nice to everyone around you."  In his rare free time, Dr. Reinhart enjoys skiing and woodworking.

For more information, visit https://www.slhn.org/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

