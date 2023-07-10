Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he ‘was not an investor’ in Bitcoin. Financial disclosure form reveals he holds north of $100,000 in the cryptocurrency

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—Democratic candidate for president, scion of the Kennedy family, and noted vaccine skeptic—Bitcoin his family trust owns is relatively minuscule compared to his and his family’s string of assets, which include hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, properties worth millions, and a suite of stocks, bonds, and money-market holdings.

"Mr. Kennedy's investments in Bitcoin were made AFTER he made his speech and BEFORE the June 30th reporting deadline. There is no conflict," a spokesperson for Kennedy's campaign said in an email, referring to any perceived conflict of interest between Kennedy’s Bitcoin investment and his Bitcoin boosterism as a presidential candidate.

Kennedy’s newly revealed investment in Bitcoin follows a string of public comments backing the cryptocurrency.

In May, a little more than two weeks after he officially launched his campaign, he tweeted that the “FDIC and SEC have no authority to wage an extralegal war on crypto,” referring to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s insistence that a failed bank give up its crypto business as well as a storm of litigation from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shortly after, he appeared as a keynote speaker at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, where he made his first public appearance as a presidential candidate and said he wasn’t an investor in the digital asset.

And just three days before he filed his financial disclosure form on June 30, in which he revealed his family’s investment in the cryptocurrency, he continued his Bitcoin boosterism. “Bitcoin is not only a bulwark against totalitarianism and the manipulation of our money supply,” he tweeted, “it points the way toward a future in which government institutions are more transparent and more democratic.”

Update, July 10, 2023: This article has been updated with a comment from Kennedy's press team.

As president, I will make sure that your right to use and hold Bitcoin is inviolable. Bitcoin is not only a bulwark against totalitarianism and the manipulation of our money supply, it points the way toward a future in which government institutions are more transparent and more… pic.twitter.com/rPkMARieYu — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 27, 2023

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:

5 side hustles where you may earn over $20,000 per year—all while working from home

Looking to make extra cash? This CD has a 5.15% APY right now

Buying a house? Here's how much to save

This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $600,000 home

