U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,563.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,646.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,531.25
    -13.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.30
    -9.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    -1.01 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1590
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    +0.89 (+5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3722
    -0.0042 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    -0.3990 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,903.25
    -3,866.38 (-6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.91
    -92.24 (-6.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.26
    -14.36 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Robert F. Smith and Goalsetter Launch "One Stock. One Future."- A Movement to Create One Million Black and Latinx Youth Shareholders and Investors Nationwide

·7 min read

Leading Fortune 1000 corporations including Comcast NBCUniversal and Twitter join the movement to teach America's youth how to invest and build generational wealth.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Robert F. Smith and Goalsetter announced "One Stock. One Future." – a call to action for organizations and corporations to create the next generation of financially free Black and Latinx Americans. The initiative will be powered through Goalsetter's family investment platform designed to get every kid in America investing and on the path towards financial freedom.

Goalsetter (PRNewsfoto/Goalsetter)
Goalsetter (PRNewsfoto/Goalsetter)

From today forward, they will no longer solely be consumers who make every company in America wealthy by what they spend

The program was kicked off this month by Vista Equity Partners Founder, Chairman and CEO and philanthropist Robert F. Smith gifting five shares of stock – equivalent to nearly 15,000 total shares – to each of the 2,900 students, educators and staff members at the Eagle Academies for Young Men, a network of public, all-boys schools serving young men of color in New York City and Newark, N.J.

"In partnership with corporations across the country, we are creating a turning point for America's Black and Latinx kids. From today forward, they will no longer solely be consumers who make every company in America wealthy by what they spend. Through this initiative, we are creating a generation of investors and owners who can pave their way to wealth by owning a piece of the companies that make the American economy great. They, too, can learn to be participants in our flourishing economy, not just bystanders, and the companies they love can help them get there," said Robert F. Smith.

Robert F. Smith's gift served as the catalyst for the creation of the larger "One Stock. One Future." movement to turn one million Black and Latinx kids into shareholders. The goal of the initiative is to help bridge the wealth gap affecting communities of color by introducing investments and financial education as critical components to building broader and generational wealth.

"We are both energized and humbled by the leadership of Robert F. Smith and other business and community leaders who are at the forefront of this effort to change the paradigm for the next generation of Black and Latinx kids in our country. I truly believe that together we will rewrite the course of history for all communities that have been marginalized due to their lack of access to financial education and investment tools that uniquely engage them," said Goalsetter CEO Tanya Van Court.

As part of the effort to reach one million Black and Latinx youth, Robert F. Smith and Goalsetter are calling on Fortune 1000 companies and CEOs to take the "One Stock. One Future." challenge by donating a minimum of 1,000 shares (or the cash equivalent) to be distributed to Black and Latinx kids across America. To date, leading technology, banking, and Fortune 1000 companies and executives have already committed to leading the way on this initiative by donating 1,000 shares each, including Adtalem Global Education, Citizens Financial Group, Comcast NBCUniversal, Delta Air Lines, Fiserv, HP, Lyft, Twitter, and UBS.

"Building long-term financial stability remains an uphill battle for far too many, and it's a problem driven by systemic inequity and lack of access to capital," said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation. "Today, we begin to change that reality by putting real tools into the hands of individuals, helping them to build stronger financial futures. We're honored to partner with Goalsetter to invest in innovative programs like this one that will drive new, lasting equity in financial opportunity and generational impact for decades to come."

"This innovative partnership addresses an important and often-overlooked need by establishing young Black and Latinx Americans as direct owners and investors in our nation's wealth, and helping equip them with the tools to participate in our nation's economy throughout their lifetimes," said Delta Air Lines' CEO Ed Bastian. "It's an honor for Delta to be part of this initiative, which will benefit countless young people as well as our communities nationwide."

The call to corporations to participate will be bolstered by The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders.

Together with Goalsetter, The ELC is challenging both their members and their members' corporations to donate shares in support of the movement. Additionally, The ELC is directly contributing $100,000 to the "One Stock. One Future." initiative to sponsor kids with both stock and Goalsetter accounts, which will include 52 weeks of financial education each year for five years.

Goalsetter, the first Black female-owned saving and investing platform for the whole family, will be the platform used to host the shares of stock but will also provide every kid who receives stock with game-based, culturally relevant financial education, rooted in memes and gifs from popular culture.

Corporate shares donated to the "One Stock. One Future." program will be distributed to youth through current and future partner organizations, including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the NAACP, to identified youth organizations such as Black Girls Code, BUILD, Boys & Girls Club, Coded by Kids, Genesys Works, Girls Inc. of Alameda County, Phalen Leadership Academies, Philadelphia Youth Network, Saint Augustine High School, 100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc., and others.

Founded in 2016 by former Nickelodeon and Discovery Education executive Tanya Van Court, Goalsetter was designed to put financial education, saving, and investing in the hands of America's youth through age-appropriate and culturally relevant materials and tools. By helping young people become investors and savers rather than just consumers, the "One Stock. One Future." initiative aims to break the curse of 2053, a study that suggests that Black and Latinx communities are on track to have zero net worth in the next 30 years.

HOW THE PROGRAM WILL WORK

  • Participating corporations and individuals will be able to contribute stock or cash for the "One Stock. One Future." initiative through the Goalsetter Foundation, Goalsetter's non-profit arm.

  • The Goalsetter investment feature will allow participating parents to open custodial brokerage accounts in their child's name to hold company stock.

  • Management of the stock donation will be overseen by the Goalsetter Foundation, and youth groups in need will be identified by the Goalsetter Foundation through their affiliate networks and partners.

  • Stocks will be distributed to youth custodial brokerage accounts via Goalsetter's investment feature. Priority will be given to sign-ups via "One Stock. One Future." corporate partner organizations.

  • As part of the program, youth will have access to Goalsetter financial education tools through the Goalsetter app which will provide them with culturally relevant and age-appropriate tools for learning about saving, investment, and ownership.

Schools, non-profits, and other youth-focused organizations who wish to be designated to receive shares can contact the Goalsetter Foundation at OneStockOneFuture@goalsetter.co to get more information about signing up.

Find out more about this movement and how to participate at goalsetter.co/onestockonefuture.

About Goalsetter
Founded in 2016 by Tanya Van Court, a former Nickelodeon and ESPN executive, Goalsetter is a family saving, investing, financial education, and smart spending app that makes it easy for the whole family to go cashless while teaching them how to be money smart. Goalsetter's smart money platform for families provides users with an FDIC-Insured Savings Account; an investment platform powered by Goalsetter Advisors, LLC (an SEC registered investment advisor); the Mastercard Cashola Teen and Tween Debit Card with parental controls, Game-based financial education quizzes; the "Learn before you Burn" parental control feature on the debit card and the "Learn to Earn" financial reward program; as well as the latest cybersecurity features to protect user privacy. For more about Goalsetter visit www.goalsetter.co.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-f-smith-and-goalsetter-launch-one-stock-one-future-a-movement-to-create-one-million-black-and-latinx-youth-shareholders-and-investors-nationwide-301409568.html

SOURCE Goalsetter

Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talk

  • 3 Stocks You Can Still Buy on Sale in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

    Wall Street knows it. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple stands at 20.4. The average forward price-to-earnings ratio for pharmaceutical stocks in the index is 13.3.

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, a

  • Inflation Could Mean Value Stocks’ Time to Shine

    Bitcoin, gold and oil are all having a moment as inflation fears rise, but the best haven for ordinary investors might be long-neglected value stocks.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Surged on Tuesday

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that rose today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Surged on Tuesday. Despite the overall market not moving very much on Tuesday, several stocks such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), […]