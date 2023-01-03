Robert Friedland to Deliver a Keynote Presentation at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 11, 2023

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE)(TSX:IE) is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert Friedland, Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., will be presenting at the Future Minerals Forum at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 11, 2023, at 12:40 pm local time.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Press release picture

Mr. Friedland will join a prestigious group of speakers, including:

H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy,

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources,

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Yousef Al Benyan, Minister of Education,

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Khalid Al Mudaifer, Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs,

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Antoinnette N'samba Kalambayi, Minister of Mines,

Democratic Republic of Congo H.E. Tarek El-Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources,

Arab Republic of Egypt H.E. Kairbek Uskenbayev, Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazakhstan Hon. Grant Shapps Secretary of State for Business,

Energy and Industry Strategy, United Kingdom Robert Wilt, CEO, Ma'aden Mike Henry, CEO, BHP Mark Bristow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Barrick Gold Mark Davies, Chief Technical Officer, Rio Tinto Iván Arriagada, CEO, Antofagasta Evy Hambro, Managing Director, BlackRock Dominic Barton, Chairman, Rio Tinto Roy Harvey, CEO, Alcoa Jeremy Weir, CEO, Trafigura Marna Cloete, President of Ivanhoe Mines

and many more…

About Future Minerals Forum

Future Minerals Forum 2023 will once again bring together governments, industry stakeholders and investors from around the world to share and discuss the most effective strategies to expedite mineral production in countries of the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia to address the expected mismatch between the world's pledges to reach net zero emissions and the availability of minerals essential to move us towards a more sustainable energy system.

Story continues

The inaugural Forum in 2022 brought together over 3,500 participants from +100 countries to hear from more than 130 speakers at an event with a global reach.

For more information on the Future Minerals Forum, please visit the conference website: https://www.futuremineralsforum.com

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric is an American technology and mineral exploration company that is re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects predominantly located in the United States. Ivanhoe Electric uses its Typhoon™ transmitter, an accurate and powerful geophysical survey system, together with advanced data analytics provided by its subsidiary, Computational Geosciences, to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as well as to potentially discover deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. Through its controlling interest in VRB Energy, Ivanhoe Electric also develops and manufactures advanced grid-scale vanadium redox battery storage systems. Finally, through advancing its portfolio of electric metals projects located primarily in the United States, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as projects in Montana, Oregon and North Carolina, Ivanhoe Electric is also well positioned to support American supply chain independence by delivering the critical metals necessary for electrification of the economy.

Contact Information

Valerie Kimball, Director of Investor Relations

+1.720.933.1150

Website www.ivanhoeelectric.com

Future Minerals Forum 2023 Speakers

Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Press release picture

Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Press release picture

Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Press release picture

Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Press release picture

SOURCE: Ivanhoe Electric Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/733769/Robert-Friedland-to-Deliver-a-Keynote-Presentation-at-the-Future-Minerals-Forum-in-Riyadh-Saudi-Arabia-on-January-11-2023



