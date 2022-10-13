U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.18
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.10
    -4.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9779
    +0.0070 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0229 (+2.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2440
    +0.3830 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,425.99
    +256.40 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR THIRD-QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

·2 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022  /CNW/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on October 20, following the release. The dial-in number is 800-289-0438 (+1-323-794-2423 outside the United States and Canada). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The confirmation code to access the call is 8819341.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)
Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on October 20 and ending at 8 p.m. EST on November 17. To access the replay, visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1574813&tp_key=d6df8fdc23. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at roberthalf.com.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-schedule-for-third-quarter-earnings-results-and-conference-call-301649175.html

SOURCE Robert Half

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c2835.html

