ROBERT HALF MOBILE APP WINS IN FOUR CATEGORIES AT ANNUAL w3 AWARDS

2 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert Half Mobile App is a multiple winner in this year's Annual w3 Awards, honored for its excellence in both visual design and user experience. The job search app was also named among the best mobile applications in two categories, Professional Services and Recruitment.

The w3 Awards is the leading global digital competition recognizing the creative and marketing professionals behind web sites, videos, marketing, mobile apps, social channels and podcasts. Winners were selected from more than 3,000 entries from across the globe. This is the second consecutive year the Robert Half Mobile App has been honored by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

"This recognition reflects our commitment to deliver a world-class user experience to job seekers using our proprietary AI matching technology," said James Johnson, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Robert Half. "We are proud of our drive to continually innovate and to invest in the mobile app features that will provide our candidates with a one-of-a-kind digital experience."

Since its launch in July 2019, the Robert Half Mobile App has helped professionals throughout the U.S. and Canada with their job search by matching them with opportunities that truly fit their requirements. To date, job seekers have applied to more than one million open positions and received more than three million job recommendations.

The Robert Half Mobile App was recently named the winner of the Gold Stevie Award in the 19th Annual International Business Awards. The app received the top honor for Mobile Sites and Apps in the Professional Services category for the second consecutive year.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides clients with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-mobile-app-wins-in-four-categories-at-annual-w3-awards-301647792.html

SOURCE Robert Half

