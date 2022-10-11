U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

Robert Half Named to Forbes' List of World's Best Employers 2022

·2 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has again been named by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers. This is Forbes' most prestigious global employer accolade.

The annual list is based on an independent survey of nearly 150,000 employees in 57 countries. Respondents rated their employers on a variety of subjects including image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture and benefits.

"We are proud of our efforts to foster a culture where our employees around the world feel engaged, supported and valued," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our enterprise values of integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success are at the foundation of everything we do at Robert Half. Our employees – and their commitment to living these core values every day – are what make us a great place to work."

Robert Half has made significant investments in programs and initiatives designed to create a world-class experience for all employees. From flexible work options to a generous matching gifts program to wellness offerings and Employee Network Groups, employees have access to a variety of resources that allow them to connect, thrive and grow.

In a recent Great Place to Work® survey, 94% of Robert Half employees said the organization is a great place to work, compared to just 57% at the typical U.S.-based company. Robert Half has also been recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Women, Best Employer for Diversity and Best Large Employer. Learn more at roberthalf.com/esg-report.

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides clients with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-named-to-forbes-list-of-worlds-best-employers-2022-301646275.html

SOURCE Robert Half

