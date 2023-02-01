U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

Robert Half Named a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ for 26th Consecutive Year

·3 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named to the Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies list and is the only staffing firm included for 2023. Robert Half is among a select group to be honored as a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ for 26 consecutive years — and is the only organization in its industry to achieve this distinction.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)
Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

The annual Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™ list is compiled from a survey of approximately 15,000 senior executives, directors and analysts who rated organizations in their own industry on nine criteria — from ability to attract talent to social responsibility — to determine the best-regarded companies. Those considered include the 1,000 largest U.S. companies, ranked by revenue, and non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more.

"Achieving this recognition for more than a quarter of a century is a testament to our purpose, our organizational culture and, most importantly, our employees," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our people across the globe, who embrace Robert Half's values of integrity, inclusion, innovation and a commitment to success every day, make this honor possible year after year."

Robert Half's ongoing efforts in the following areas exemplify why it repeatedly ranks as a "most admired company" and earned the top spot in "global competitiveness" on this year's list:

  • Innovating to deliver better service to customers: Robert Half's unique combination of recruiting expertise and AI-based matching technology has improved the hiring and job search process for clients and candidates. Through the award-winning Robert Half Mobile App, job seekers have applied to more than one million open positions and received more than three million job recommendations.

  • Building rewarding careers: Since implementing a hybrid work model, Robert Half has prioritized enhancements to its online learning platform, revamped its onboarding processes for better efficiency, and encouraged in-person learning, mentoring and leadership development. The company's people-first, flexible work philosophy enables employees worldwide to work where and when they will be most successful, resulting in heightened engagement and retention.

  • Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI): Robert Half's five Employee Network Groups allow thousands of employees from underrepresented groups to connect and amplify exposure to DEI topics on a global level. Additionally, strategic hiring and retention programs have resulted in increased gender and racial diversity within the company.

  • Supporting communities: Robert Half is committed to being a socially responsible corporate citizen that is active in its communities. Recent annual philanthropic investments totaled $6 million and included contributions to nonprofit partners, matching gifts and employees' volunteer time. The company is also dedicated to maintaining partnerships with suppliers and alliances that conduct business in alignment with its values and environmental, social and governance initiatives.

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com to learn more about the company's recent accolades and download its award-winning mobile app.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-named-a-fortune-most-admired-company-for-26th-consecutive-year-301736347.html

SOURCE Robert Half

