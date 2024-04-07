Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Robert Half (NYSE:RHI), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Robert Half, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$465m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Robert Half has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Robert Half compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Robert Half .

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Robert Half, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 55%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Robert Half has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 41%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Robert Half's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Robert Half have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 25% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Like most companies, Robert Half does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

