Robert Half Releases 2021 Global Impact Report Highlighting Advances In Environmental, Social And Governance Priorities

·2 min read
In this article:
  • RHI
    Watchlist

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) released its Leading with Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2021, which details the company's global ESG objectives, progress made and plans for the future. It also includes results from Robert Half's inaugural formal materiality assessment, which provides further transparency into the company's ESG journey.

"Our company was founded on the principles of ethics and integrity, and this report shines a light on the progress we've made to deliver on our ESG priorities," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We will remain steadfast in our commitment to integrating social responsibility and sustainability throughout our business and in the communities where we live and work."

At a glance, the 2021 report includes information on:

  • Governance — How Robert Half promotes ethics and integrity in its conduct and operations; structures its board of directors; and builds trust with stakeholders by managing risks associated with maintaining data security, confidentially and integrity

  • People — Work being done across the enterprise to ensure employees are heard and feel valued, which includes understanding and acting on employee priorities and building a diverse and inclusive workforce where everyone feels valued and supported

  • Communities, clients and partners Robert Half's efforts to shape the future of work through technology and innovation, investments in communities where it operates, and partnerships with suppliers that conduct business in ways that align with the company's values and ESG objectives

  • Environment — Recent and ongoing initiatives to contribute to climate action, including working toward carbon reductions and energy efficiency, across all areas of the organization and beyond

2021 Impact Highlights
Results for 2021 underscore Robert Half's commitment to its people and values:

  • 85% of employees said they would recommend Robert Half and Protiviti as a great place to work.

  • The company's AI-driven technology provided candidates more than 10 million job recommendations per month.

  • Robert Half's community investments worldwide totaled $6 million, including contributions to nonprofit partners, matching gifts and employees' volunteer time.

  • 33% of the organization's U.S. internal workforce were individuals from historically underrepresented groups.

  • 42% of addressable supplier spend in the U.S. was with small and diverse businesses.

Download the report and learn more about Robert Half's ESG accomplishments at roberthalf.com/esg-report.

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-releases-2021-global-impact-report-highlighting-advances-in-environmental-social-and-governance-priorities-301560608.html

SOURCE Robert Half

