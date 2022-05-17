U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

Robert Half's Alfredo Mendez Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 DE&I Influencers List

·2 min read
In this article:
  • RHI
    Watchlist

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 17, 2022 Alfredo Mendez, vice president of experience and inclusion at global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Influencers — U.S. and Canada list. He is one of only 47 professionals recognized for making great strides in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in their organizations and communities.

Alfredo Mendez, vice president of experience and inclusion at Robert Half
Alfredo Mendez, vice president of experience and inclusion at Robert Half

At Robert Half, Mendez harnesses his 18 years of experience in the DEI space to set global strategies and programs that cultivate a culture of growth and belonging for 15,000 employees worldwide. As a first-generation American of Hispanic descent and LGBTQIA+ identity, he recognizes the importance of acknowledging and valuing varied backgrounds, perspectives and approaches to work.

"Since joining Robert Half, Alfredo has raised awareness of DEI issues in our workplace and beyond to drive initiatives that spark positive change," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "Through his leadership, we have increased the adoption of employee-championed DEI efforts, deployed critical trainings to advance inclusive hiring practices and combat unconscious bias, and earned the reputation as a top employer for diversity."

During his tenure, Mendez has also helped Robert Half achieve several key DEI objectives, including:

  • Introducing Employee Network Groups, where 50% of employees have participated in events and programs.

  • Building key partnerships with strategic alliances to reach diverse job candidates and provide employees access to training and networking opportunities.

  • Developing hiring and retention programs resulting in increased gender and racial diversity at Robert Half.

Read more about Alfredo Mendez and Robert Half's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion on the Robert Half blog.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

Robert Half logo (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)
Robert Half logo (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-halfs-alfredo-mendez-named-to-staffing-industry-analysts-2022-dei-influencers-list-301549449.html

SOURCE Robert Half

