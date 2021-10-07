U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

Robert Half's Sara Gagen Honored As One Of The Most Influential Women In Bay Area Business

·2 min read
In this article:
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara Gagen, vice president of the Salesforce Competency Center for talent solutions firm Robert Half, has been named one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business 2021 by the San Francisco Business Times. This award recognizes female leaders who share a passion for their work and have made a significant impact in their industry and community.

Gagen started her career in the United Kingdom, working in various roles in the defense industry. After gaining experience and a passion for technology, she accepted a position with Robert Half 10 years ago.

Now leading a team of more than 200 Robert Half employees, Sara has been instrumental in developing the Salesforce Competency Center, which delivers the company's Business Transformation portfolio. Sara's team is responsible for many functions, including engineering solutions, testing, operational support, business systems analysis and user acceptance testing.

"In the wake of an ever-fluctuating year, Sara's team has continually delivered and met high expectations. She understands the power of collaboration and working cooperatively with many teams to deliver critical enhancements, innovations and successful deployments," said James Johnson, senior vice president and chief technology officer of Robert Half. "Sara brings inspiration, innovation and problem-solving skills to Robert Half, and we are fortunate to have her leadership."

The Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business 2021 honorees will be recognized at a virtual award ceremony on Thursday, October 7, including a virtual VIP reception exclusive to the 100 Most Influential Women in Business.

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-halfs-sara-gagen-honored-as-one-of-the-most-influential-women-in-bay-area-business-301395656.html

SOURCE Robert Half

