Robert A. Hauser, MD, MBA, of the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center, University of South Florida, joins Vial's Neurology CRO Scientific Advisory Board

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial welcomes Robert A. Hauser, MD, MBA, as a new Central Nervous System (CNS) advisory board member to their Neurology CRO. Dr. Hauser is the Director of the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Center and a Professor of Neurology at the University of South Florida.

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)
Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)

Vial is a tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services that deliver dramatically faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors for up to 50% less cost. The Vial Neurology CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging digital technology, such as its Vial Technology Platform, which brings together eSource, EDC, eTMF, and ePRO, in one connected system to streamline site processes. These best-in-class CRO services will accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for neurology sponsors and patients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hauser to our Neurology CRO as a scientific advisor. His contributions and ample clinical experience in Parkinson's research will be invaluable to Vial as we continue advancing our product and services across indications," said Simon Burns, CEO and Co-founder of Vial.

Dr. Hauser is board certified in Neurology and has gained international recognition through his research on movement disorders. He has been awarded 40 research grants from multiple institutions, including The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and the National Parkinson Foundation, and has been featured on the Castle Connolly Top Doctors list for over a decade.

"There is a significant unmet medical need for new Parkinson's disease treatments. I look forward to working with the Vial team in their pursuit to utilize technology as a means for more efficient clinical trials that advance treatments to the market," said Dr. Hauser on joining Vial's scientific advisory board.

See the full release here .

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, Neurology CRO, Cardiology CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with 125+ employees.








