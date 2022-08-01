LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert J. Vadovic, RN, DNP, APNC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional in the Medical field for his professional excellence as a Medical Director, Nurse Practitioner, and Doctor of Nursing Practice and in acknowledgment of his work at Intermountain Healthcare.

A certified specialist with 26 years of experience in medicine, Dr. Vadovic oversees advanced practice providers and, for the past eight years, has served as Medical Director in charge of developing programs for the highest risk patients. He creates these patient-centered programs to suit each patient's needs. As a specialist in internal medicine and a nurse practitioner, Dr. Vadovic is affiliated with Intermountain Healthcare in Las Vegas, NV.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit healthcare system and is the largest healthcare provider in the Intermountain Region of the United States. The system consists of 33 hospitals, a medical group with more than 3,800 physicians and advanced practice clinicians at 385 clinics, a health plans division called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain Healthcare is widely recognized as a leader in clinical quality improvement and efficient healthcare delivery.

To embark on a career in medicine, Dr. Vadovic received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from St. Peter's University in Jersey City, NJ. He worked for six years as an ER and ICU nurse before achieving his Master of Science in Nursing and Nurse Practitioner Certification from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. He completed his Doctorate in Nursing Practice (DNP) at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Among his professional memberships and affiliations, Dr. Vadovic is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the Nevada Advanced Practice Nurses Association, and Sigma Theta Tau.

Story continues

In his spare time, Dr. Vadovic volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 700 in Las Vegas. He is a lifetime member of the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps, which serves the New Jersey towns of Closter and Alpine and the Palisades Interstate Park and Parkway from Englewood Cliffs to the New York state line.

On a personal note, Dr. Vadovic has been married to his wife, Diane, for 15 years. They have three children. His parents are Gloria and Joseph Vadovic. The doctor would like to dedicate this honor to his mentors, Susan Van Buge, DNP, and Ann Corne, RN.

For more information, visit www.intermountain.org.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-j-vadovic-rn-dnp-apnc-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301597344.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who