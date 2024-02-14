Robert Karr's Joho Capital Makes a Bold Move with Adobe Inc, Representing 9.01% of Portfolio

Insight into the Latest 13F Filing Reveals Significant Changes in Karr's Investment Strategy

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Joho Capital and a notable "Tiger Cub" protege of Julian Robertson, has made significant adjustments to his investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. Karr, known for his focus on Asian equities and a penchant for new technologies, maintains a concentrated portfolio with a low turnover rate. His investment philosophy centers on simplicity and in-depth research, allowing for a small number of long-term investments to take precedence.

Summary of New Buys

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio)'s latest 13F filing reveals the addition of three new stocks to his portfolio:

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stands out as the most significant new holding with 83,300 shares, representing 9.01% of the portfolio and a total value of $49.7 million.

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) is the second-largest new addition, comprising 5,230 shares or approximately 0.34% of the portfolio, valued at $1.9 million.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) rounds out the new buys with 4,200 shares, accounting for 0.23% of the portfolio and a total value of $1.2 million.

Key Position Increases

Not only did Karr introduce new stocks to his portfolio, but he also increased his stakes in seven existing holdings:

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw a substantial increase of 1,910,518 shares, bringing the total to 3,036,006 shares. This represents a 169.75% increase in share count and a 5.38% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $47.2 million.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) experienced the second-largest increase with an additional 60,900 shares, resulting in a total of 651,700 shares. This adjustment signifies a 10.31% increase in share count, with a total value of $245.1 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In a strategic move, Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) exited three holdings in the fourth quarter of 2023:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was completely sold off, with all 250,300 shares divested, impacting the portfolio by -7.43%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) also saw a complete liquidation of its 56,750 shares, resulting in a -1.65% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions in portfolio positions were also part of Karr's Q4 strategy:

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) saw a significant reduction of 41,092 shares, a -93.97% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -4.73%. The stock traded at an average price of $551.59 during the quarter and has returned 20.16% over the past three months and 2.31% year-to-date.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) was reduced by 135,000 shares, a -26.89% decrease, with a -0.74% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $18.8 during the quarter, with a return of -4.94% over the past three months and -34.40% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 16 stocks. The top holdings included 44.42% in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), 11.37% in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER), 11.35% in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR), 9.01% in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE), and 8.55% in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS). The investments are primarily concentrated in five industries: Technology, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, and Consumer Defensive.

