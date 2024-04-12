Robert Kiyosaki Praises Cathie Wood's Prediction That Bitcoin Will Hit $2.3 Million And Suggests 'Living Dangerously' And Buying More

Both Robert Kiyosaki and Cathie Wood are well known in the finance and investing community, although for largely different reasons.

In the 1990s, Kiyosaki authored "Rich Dad Poor Dad," a book about personal finance and building wealth. Wood is known for her role as CEO of Ark Invest, one of the largest asset management companies in the world. Despite their differing paths to fame, they agree on one thing: Bitcoin (BTC) is going to the moon.

In a post on X, Kiyosaki noted that Wood "guarantees Bitcoin will hit $2.3 million per BTC. Do I believe her? Yes, I do. Cathie Wood is very smart. I trust her opinion. Could she be wrong? Yes. She could be. So what? The more important question is ‘What do you believe?' What if Cathie is right? What if Cathie is wrong? And most importantly, ‘How many Bitcoin do you own?' If Cathie is right I will wish I bought more."

The "Rich Dad" is referencing a prediction that Wood made during a Bitcoin investor day in March. Wood argued that Bitcoin will reach between $1.5 million and $3.8 million by 2030. This prediction is largely based on institutional adoption, as Wood predicts that if institutional investors put 5% of their portfolios into Bitcoin, the price could go as high as $3.8 million.

Kiyosaki is likely getting the $2.3 million number from Wood's statement that "if institutional investors were to allocate a little more than 5% of their portfolios to Bitcoin, as we think they will over time, that alone would add $2.3 million to the projection [of $1.5 million] I just gave you.”

In response to these ideas, Kiyosaki advised his followers to "live dangerously" and to buy "$0.01 Bitcoin, regardless if Cathie is right or wrong you will be better educated, smarter, wiser when it comes to Bitcoin."

He also sees a Bitcoin investment as a learning opportunity.

"In the real world, the richest and happiest people are people who make mistakes and learn from them their mistakes," he said.

Here, Kiyosaki believes that Bitcoin investors, no matter the amount, will ultimately come away from the experience with more knowledge, regardless of whether they made a profit from the investment.

Kiyosaki also believes that Bitoicn will appreciate, and "will reach $2.3 million." So, according to Kiyosaki, Bitcoin is ultimately a way to learn about digital currency and make a huge profit.

For reference, a $2.3 million Bitcoin would mark a 3,200% increase from current prices.

