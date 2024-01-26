Robert Kiyosaki, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author, Says He Owns 12,000 Properties Acquired With Debt: 'The More Debt I Use, The More Property I Own ...The Less Taxes I Pay'

Robert Kiyosaki, a well-known businessman and author, recently discussed his journey to owning over 12,000 properties in an interview with Vlad posted on YouTube in March 2023. Kiyosaki, recognized for his financial insights and books like “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” elaborated on his real estate ventures and unique financial strategies.

During the interview, Kiyosaki revealed that he owns approximately 12,000 rental units, a significant increase from an earlier count of 6,500 properties. In the interview, Kiyosaki specifically highlighted the method behind his property acquisitions. He stated, “I own about 12,000 rental units, but the real story is how did I acquire those properties. I use debt.”

Kiyosaki emphasized that contrary to conventional wisdom, he leveraged debt to acquire more properties and consequently reduce his tax liability. This approach, he argues, is not commonly taught in schools.

He also shared his controversial views on taxation, suggesting that Americans should not pay taxes. He cited historical and ideological reasons for this stance, referring to tax as a concept rooted in Marxism. "I hate when people say, ‘Well you should pay taxes.' No, we shouldn't," he said.

Kiyosaki pointed to the progressive and oppressive nature of income tax, which he believes is aligned with Marxist principles. He argued that the United States was founded as a tax-free nation, referencing the Boston Tea Party of 1773 and the period before the creation of the Federal Reserve and the Internal Revenue Service in 1913.

His statements challenge conventional perspectives on taxation and fiscal responsibility. Kiyosaki’s approach to wealth acquisition and tax avoidance, while legal, raises questions about the broader implications of such strategies for society and the economy.

The interview with Kiyosaki offers insights into his financial philosophy and methods, providing a unique perspective on real estate investment, debt management and taxation.

As with any financial advice, people should consider their circumstances and consult with professionals before making significant financial decisions.

For those interested in real estate investment without taking on debt, platforms like Arrived Homes offer an alternative approach. Arrived Homes is a crowdfunded real estate platform that allows people to invest in single-family residential properties for as little as $100. The platform provides an opportunity to own a share of a property and earn passive income through quarterly dividends from rental income as well as potential property appreciation upon sale.

